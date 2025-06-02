India To Create 7.29 Million Green Jobs By FY28, 35 Million By 2047: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) India's green economy is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2030, and a staggering $15 trillion by 2070, a new report said on Monday.

With this massive growth, India is also set to create a huge number of green jobs -- around 7.29 million by the financial year 2027-28 and 35 million by the year 2047, according to a NLB Services report.

NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said: "In the past 4–5 years, we've seen green jobs evolve from niche roles to mainstream opportunities across renewable energy, EVs, and sustainable infrastructure. What's changed pragmatically is the skillsets."

"Today's green workforce needs both sustainability know-how and digital fluency, and the increased integration of AI, IoT, blockchain, GIS, and data-driven tools are laying the foundation for progressive, new-age green careers," Alug mentioned.

As the green sector expands, industries are not just investing in green technology and renewable energy, but also focusing on building a skilled workforce to meet the rising demand.

This shift is driving companies to change their hiring strategies. Rather than relying only on traditional degrees, employers are now giving more importance to practical green skills and hands-on experience.

Many companies are also working closely with colleges and universities to equip young people with sustainability-related skills, while also investing in inclusive hiring and re-skilling programmes, the report stated.

The new employment outlook is stronger than earlier predictions. In 2024, the green sector was expected to grow at a pace of 15–20 per cent annually in terms of job demand.

However, new estimates show an even faster increase, especially in fields like renewable energy, electric vehicles, green construction, waste management, and sustainable textiles.

Most green jobs are still based in big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. But smaller cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad are also becoming key green job hubs.

Tier II and Tier III cities are expected to create 35-40 per cent of the projected 7.29 million jobs by FY28, helped by the growth in sustainable agriculture, logistics, and warehousing, as per the report.

Green job roles are also becoming more diverse. Demand for professionals in areas such as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analytics, climate data analysis, and green technology is growing fast, with a projected 20–30 per cent yearly rise.