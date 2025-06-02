Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitget Announces Spot System Upgrade to Enhance Performance and Stability

2025-06-02 04:49:55
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Victoria, Seychelles - Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced that it will conduct a scheduled system upgrade for its spot trading infrastructure on May 27, 2025. The upgrade aims to improve overall system performance, reliability, and user experience.

The maintenance will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM (UTC+8), with a total expected duration of approximately 1.5 hours. Throughout this period, all spot trading services will remain online and accessible. However, users may experience brief disruptions or limited functionality in select services, including Convert, Crypto Loans borrowing and repayment, LTV ratio adjustments, asset transfers, withdrawals, and asset balance inquiries.
While the core spot trading function is expected to operate normally, users encountering issues are advised to retry after the maintenance window. The estimated timeframe for the upgrade may be subject to change without prior notice.
This initiative reflects Bitget’s ongoing efforts to provide a more robust and seamless trading environment for its global user base.

About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.
Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

