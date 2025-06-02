403
Frasle Mobility presents study on the use of sustainable resin in friction materials at european event
Company representatives participate in EuroBrake, in Spain, detailing research and innovation Project
Frasle Mobility will participate in the EuroBrake congress, taking place from June 3 to 5 in Barcelona, Spa—n—one of the w’rld’s leading technical events on braking technology. Representatives from Movetech, the c’mpany’s Advanced Engineering Center, will be present to showcase one of the ongoing research and innovation projects focused on replacing petroleum-derived resin as a potential sustainable solution for OE customers.
During the scientific papers session, the study on the partial replacement of petrochemical phenolic resin with a biomass-based alternative in brake pads for light vehicles will be presented. The partial or full substitution of petroleum-derived material in friction material formulations is one of the current major engineering challenges in this field. Although still widely used due to its cost-effectiveness and excellent high-temperature properties, petroleum-based resin significantly contributes to the carbon footprint of the production chain.
The study was conducted by the research and innovation team and indicates that using biomass-derived raw materials in friction composites has shown properties similar to petrochemical pheno—ic resins—particularly in terms of thermal performance, friction, and wear.
In addition to the technical presentation, Frasle Mobility is sponsoring the““Networking H”ll” at the event. At its booth, located at space E 89, the co’pany’s global leadership team will be present to discuss OE business opportunities.
