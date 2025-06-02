Indosec 2025: Indonesia's Answer To AI-Powered Threats, Supply Chain Risks And Emerging Threats

BENGALURU, INDIA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia's most distinguished and widely recognized cybersecurity conference, IndoSec , is set to make a grand return with its 8th Edition on 16 – 17 September 2025, at the iconic The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.With a reputation that's second to none, IndoSec continues to draw the highest calibre of participation from across government institutions, regulatory authorities, law enforcement agencies, state-owned enterprises, and private-sector giants. As it prepares to share leading practices for board-level cybersecurity oversight, its strategic platform will actively engage with the region's most respected cybersecurity leaders, empowering them to embed cyber-resilience into broader business strategies.Indonesia's elite cybersecurity community is particularly eyeing this year's agenda as it aims to present a window into the future of security while covering the most crucial domains. Navigating case studies, strategies and use cases, the platform will explore high-impact topics such as 'Dark AI vs. Defensive AI: The Battle of Cybersecurity Algorithms', 'Zero Trust in a Hyperconnected World', 'The Hidden Dangers of the Supply Chain: Cyber Threats in Third-Party Vendors and Software Dependencies', 'Securing Cloud Environments in a Multi-Tenant World', 'Intelligent Warfare: Machine-Led Attacks vs Self-Defending Cyber Systems' and many more.IndoSec 2025 promises to scale new heights with an expected turnout of over 2,000 senior-level professionals, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, government decision-makers, and cybersecurity leaders.The upcoming edition also boasts an unmatched line-up of global technology powerhouses, including Google Cloud Security, Sophos, Sangfor Technologies, SentinelOne, and numerous others who have already confirmed their participation. These industry giants will not only showcase their cutting-edge security solutions but will also take centre stage to deliver deep-dive thought leadership sessions, strategic keynotes, and expert panel discussions.Acknowledging the scale and grandeur of the event, it comes as no surprise that IndoSec 2025 has already confirmed over 15 media partners that will give exclusive coverage of the event's prime moments across numerous platforms and this number is only expected to rise in the coming months.These renowned media houses have extended their support to the platform through exclusive partnerships. Notably, Metro TV has come on board as the Presenting Partner for the upcoming edition, while CNN Indonesia has been confirmed as the official Broadcasting Partner.While summing up his point of view on the upcoming summit, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO & Co-founder of the organising body, Tradepass stated,“IndoSec has evolved into a crucial national platform for cybersecurity innovation and strategic discourse in Southeast Asia. The 8th edition will amplify this legacy by driving real conversations on national cyber resilience, digital trust, AI security, and the future of cyber defense.”With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, IndoSec will serve as the unrivalled meeting point for industry stakeholders to come together and fortify Indonesia's digital ecosystem.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Shrinkhal Sharad

Tradepass

+91 80 6166 4401

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.