CGC Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Canopy Growth Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CGC

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Canopy Growth experienced significant production costs related to the launch of Claybourne pre-rolled joints in Canada. These costs, along with costs related to the Company's vaporizer devices, were likely to have a negative impact on its gross margin and overall financial performance. The Company overstated the effectiveness of its cost reduction measures. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
