Electricity Retailing Market Trends, Opportunity, And Forecasts To 2030, With China Huadian, The EDF Group, Duke Energy, Nextera Energy Resources, ENGIE, AGL Energy, RWE Generation UK And Npower
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Electricity Retailing Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Electricity Retailing Market, By Market Structure:
- Reseller Utility Company Retail Electric Provider
Electricity Retailing Market, By Customer Type:
- Residential Commercial Industrial Government
Electricity Retailing Market, By Service Type:
- Fixed Rate Plan Variable Rate Plan Time-Of-Use Plan Green Energy Plan
Electricity Retailing Market, By Payment Option:
- Prepaid Postpaid Monthly Billing Bi-Monthly Billing
Electricity Retailing Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain
- China India Japan Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
