Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,590,000
|15.80
|212,769,000
|26 May 2025
|180,000
|16.46
|2,962,800
|27 May 2025
|180,000
|16.46
|2,962,800
|28 May 2025
|180,000
|16.27
|2,928,600
|Total, week number 22
|540,000
|16.40
|8,854,200
|Accumulated under the program
|14,130,000
|15.83
|221,623,200
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,875,845 own shares corresponding to 6.93 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 40 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #22 2025
