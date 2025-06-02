FLS Acquires South African Manufacturing Facility To Strengthen Its Regional Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)FLSmidth & Co. A/S2 June 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





Leading mining technology and service supplier FLS has acquired Scott Specialized Rubber & Engineering (SSRE), a manufacturing company based in Pretoria, South Africa. SSRE manufactures and markets specialised, heavy-duty rubber products for a variety of industries, including for mineral processing. The acquisition of SSRE directly supports FLS's CORE'26 strategy, which prioritises service growth through targeted investments. As the global leader in large grinding mills, FLS is committed to strengthening its service offering, particularly within mill liners, where capacity constraints have impacted certain regions.

“This acquisition represents an important milestone in our consumables growth strategy. By introducing mid-sized regional capacity in mill liners, we are enhancing our ability to service mining customers across Africa with greater speed and reliability”, says Alanas Kraujalis, Head of Consumables at FLS.“The new facility will establish local production of rubber and composite mill liners, shifting our supply model from outsourced to dedicated capacity. This transition will improve control, responsiveness and long-term resilience. Bringing manufacturing closer to our customers enables shorter lead times, more consistent service and strengthened aftermarket support”.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. This announcement does not impact FLSmidth's financial guidance for the full year 2025.





A complete solution for milling operations

FLS serves the global mining industry as a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions. As an OEM manufacturer of milling equipment, we have an in-depth understanding of the milling process, and our experience and know-how help customers optimise their entire milling circuit.

FLS supplies the full range of mill liner options, including composite, steel and rubber mill liner solutions. Our offerings aim to enhance the productivity and efficiency of our customers' milling operations through superior wear protection using cutting-edge technologies and customised solutions to fit our customers' specific needs. Please visit our website for more information about our leading mill liner offerings:



About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.

