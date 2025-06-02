Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program And Completion Of Program
|
Transaction overview
|
Date
|
Trading venue
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average share price (NOK)
|
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|
26 May 2025
|
XOSL
|
27,000
|
36.1101
|
974,973
|
27 May 2025
|
XOSL
|
47,500
|
36.3275
|
1,725,556
|
28 May 2025
|
XOSL
|
43,000
|
36.5728
|
1,572,633
|
|
Previously disclosed buyback under the program (accumulated)
|
|
1,297,500
|
35.6386
|
46,241,148
|
|
Accumulated buyback under the program
|
|
1,415,000
|
35.6992
|
50,514,312
An overview of all transactions made under the Buyback that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this notice and available at .
The Buyback commenced on April 2, 2025, and concluded on May 28, 2025. During this period, the Company repurchased a total of 1,415,000 shares at an average price of NOK 35.6992 per share, for an aggregate consideration of NOK 50.5 million (approximately $4.8 million).
This marks a step forward in deploying the Company's broader share repurchase authorization of up to $100 million. Following the completion of the Buyback, the Company have approximately $75 million of remaining capacity under its previously announced share repurchase authorisation.
As of the date of this release, the Company owns a total of 6,815,000 of own shares, corresponding to approximately 4.02% of its issued share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Jensen, CEO
[email protected]
+47 958 26 729
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083
About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.
SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd
