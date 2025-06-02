Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guy tosses Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado

Guy tosses Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado


2025-06-02 02:36:20
(MENAFN) Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, detained a man on Sunday after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants of a pro-Israel demonstration focused on hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Footage from the incident shows a shirtless individual carrying what appeared to be bottles filled with flammable liquid, shouting slogans in support of Palestine. He was later subdued by police and arrested.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a “targeted terror attack” and confirmed that federal and local authorities are actively investigating the case.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the suspect was reported for attempting to set people on fire. Several individuals were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

FBI Special Agent Mark Michalek identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman. He confirmed Soliman was shouting “Free Palestine” during the attack, which left six people injured. Michalek noted that such violent incidents are becoming increasingly frequent across the U.S.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the U.S. has seen numerous tense demonstrations and a rise in anti-Semitic incidents, including attacks on Jewish communities and supporters of Israel. Just last month, a pro-Palestinian assailant fatally shot two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C.

