Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks Kick Off in Istanbul


2025-06-02 02:22:46
(MENAFN) The Russian delegation reached Istanbul on Sunday in preparation for the peace talks with Ukraine set for June 2.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry officials, the discussions are set to take place at Ciragan Palace, starting at 1 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier on Sunday that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead Ukraine’s team in this second round of direct talks with Russia.

Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russia proposed Istanbul as the venue for the next face-to-face negotiations on June 2, with Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, heading their delegation.

On May 16, the two nations met in Istanbul for the first direct talks in three years. During that meeting, they notably agreed to a significant prisoner swap involving 1,000 detainees from each side.

