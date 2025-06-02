Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Russia Restart High-Stakes Talks in Istanbul

2025-06-02 01:33:20
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia are set to restart high-stakes negotiations in Istanbul on Monday, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict intensify. Turkish officials confirmed the talks will take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) at the prestigious Ciragan Palace, located on the European side of the city, overlooking the Bosphorus Strait.

This new round of discussions follows their last meeting on May 16, which marked the first in-person talks since March 2022. However, that session ended without any breakthrough on a ceasefire, leaving crucial issues unresolved.

As tensions remain high, all eyes will be on this new round of dialogue in a city that has already seen pivotal negotiations over the course of the war. Turkish authorities are keen to keep the momentum alive in hopes of bridging the divide between the two nations.

