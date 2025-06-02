403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine, Russia Restart High-Stakes Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia are set to restart high-stakes negotiations in Istanbul on Monday, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict intensify. Turkish officials confirmed the talks will take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) at the prestigious Ciragan Palace, located on the European side of the city, overlooking the Bosphorus Strait.
This new round of discussions follows their last meeting on May 16, which marked the first in-person talks since March 2022. However, that session ended without any breakthrough on a ceasefire, leaving crucial issues unresolved.
As tensions remain high, all eyes will be on this new round of dialogue in a city that has already seen pivotal negotiations over the course of the war. Turkish authorities are keen to keep the momentum alive in hopes of bridging the divide between the two nations.
This new round of discussions follows their last meeting on May 16, which marked the first in-person talks since March 2022. However, that session ended without any breakthrough on a ceasefire, leaving crucial issues unresolved.
As tensions remain high, all eyes will be on this new round of dialogue in a city that has already seen pivotal negotiations over the course of the war. Turkish authorities are keen to keep the momentum alive in hopes of bridging the divide between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment