Nikhil Siddhartha's Much-Awaited Pan Indian Film 'Swayambhu' On The Verge Of Completion: Sources
Sources close to the unit of the film told IANS that the film had shaped up really well and that only a couple of days shooting was left to wind up the film.
"Just one or two days of shooting is left. The film has come out really well. Post production work is now on at a brisk pace," a source informed IANS.
The source also said that the makers were looking at releasing the film sometime during the second half of this year.
It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released a new poster on Sunday to mark the birthday of actor Nikhil.
The grand-scale historical action epic movie has triggered huge interest among not just fans and film buffs, but also among industry pundits.
Nikhil will be seen playing a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar in this film which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The movie is to be presented by Tagore Madhu.
The poster released on Sunday features Nikhil and Samyukta in battle. Nikhil is seen wielding a sword in the thick of battle while Samyukta is seen flanking him, with a bow and arrow. More importantly, there is a 'Sengol' in the backdrop.
To the unaware, 'Sengol' is considered a symbol of power and righteousness. Lord Rama is believed to have received the Sengol as a symbol of righteous governance, which set an example of just leadership.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed Sengol near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament building, paying tribute to India's rich heritage.
Apart from Siddhartha and Samyuktha, the film will also feature actress Nabha Natesh in the lead. Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva and production design by M Prabhaharan and Ravindra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment