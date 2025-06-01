403
Awsaj Academy Celebrates Graduation Of Prime Programme Class Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Awsaj Academy, part of Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education, hosted the 2025 graduation ceremony for its Prime Programme, celebrating the achievements of 316 students from the fifth cohort.
The Prime Programme is a pioneering educational initiative launched by Awsaj Academy to support students who were previously unable to complete their education in government or independent schools.
The programme aims to empower them to achieve academic outcomes that open pathways to employment, higher education, or specialised training programmes, tailored to their individual learning needs and future aspirations.
Mark Hughes, the executive director of Special Schools and Special Educational Needs Services at Pre-University Education, told the graduates:“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 graduates of the Prime Programme at Awsaj Academy on this remarkable achievement, which reflects years of dedication, hard work, and ambition. We are all immensely proud of you and all that you have accomplished.”
He also expressed his appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the success of the Prime Programme, highlighting the pivotal role played by the teaching and administrative staff, parents, and the QF's partners on the students' educational journey.
Falah al-Qahtani, one of this year's Prime Programme graduates, said:“Today, with great pride and gratitude, we celebrate our graduation. It is a day we all truly deserve to rejoice in, an achievement that reflects a journey filled with challenges and unwavering determination.”
“These moments did not come easily; they are the result of patience, hard work, and perseverance by the graduates of this cohort, who faced a year full of challenges and overcame them with unwavering determination,” he added.
Speaking about his personal experience, al-Qahtani said:“The journey was not an easy one. Like many of my peers, I had to balance the responsibilities of both work and study. But through determination, patience, and perseverance, I was able to overcome these obstacles."
