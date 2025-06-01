Tocexa Crypto Exchange Limited Secures SEC And MSB Licenses, Advancing Global Compliance Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New federal licenses position Tocexa as a secure, AI-driven platform bridging traditional finance and digital assets for global investors

Denver, Colorado, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tocexa Crypto Exchange Limited announced today that it has officially completed registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has secured its Money Services Business (MSB) license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) , a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury.





Tocexa's SEC registration (CIK: 0002066357, File No: 021-544925) became effective on May 1, 2025 , authorizing the platform to conduct regulated activities involving U.S. stocks, ETFs, tokenized securities, and compliant digital assets . Simultaneously, Tocexa obtained its MSB license (Registration Number: 31000297125437) with approval signed on April 9, 2025 , empowering the company to offer fiat-to-crypto exchange, remittance, and money transmission services in all U.S. states and territories.

These dual federal credentials solidify Tocexa's role as a compliant and secure infrastructure provider for the tokenized finance ecosystem. The platform's licensing enables seamless integration with the traditional financial system, paving the way for institutional partnerships, regulated digital securities onboarding, and fiat gateway deployment.

“This milestone is more than a regulatory checkbox-it's a statement of our long-term commitment to global trust and transparency,” said Felix Wegner, CEO of Tocexa.“We're proud to build an AI-powered trading infrastructure anchored in real compliance.”

Looking forward, Tocexa has announced plans to expand its licensing footprint in key international jurisdictions , including:



Hong Kong SFC license application (Type 1 & 7 underway),



UK FCA registration for cryptoasset activities,

Dubai VARA licensing for Web3, tokenized securities, and institutional onboarding.



These developments reinforce Tocexa's mission to build a truly borderless, compliant, and intelligent digital trading environment for global investors.

About Tocexa Crypto Exchange Limited

Tocexa Crypto Exchange Limited is a U.S.-registered digital asset and securities trading platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company is licensed by the U.S. SEC and FinCEN, enabling it to offer legal crypto exchange, tokenized stock trading, and institutional cross-border financial services. Powered by its proprietary AI trading system ChainIQTM , Tocexa is building the next generation of secure, compliant, and intelligent global trading infrastructure.

