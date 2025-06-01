Zoftware's Aayushman Dalmia Wins Innovation Excellence Award At Ignyte SME Challenge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aayushman Dalmia, founder of Dubai-based startup Zoftware, has won the Innovation Excellence Award at the Digital Enablement of SMEs Challenge. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence of UAE and Ignyte, positions Dalmia for further growth as he continues his mission to simplify software discovery for small and medium businesses across the region.

Dalmia's platform, Zoftware, has been steadily gaining traction in the MENA startup ecosystem for offering a streamlined approach to finding, comparing and selecting enterprise software solutions – a process that remains a hurdle for many growing businesses.

“This award is a testament to the need for simplifying tech access for SMEs,” said Dalmia, who has been named among Forbes Middle East's 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs in the past.“Our goal has always been to bridge the digital divide by helping businesses make faster, more informed software decisions.”

The challenge is part of a wider push to accelerate SME digitisation across the region - an agenda that aligns closely with both government and private-sector priorities in the UAE.

Aimed at recognising impactful solutions that accelerate SME digital transformation, the challenge, held recently in Dubai, drew hundreds of high-potential founders from across the MENA region. Dalmia impressed the jury with his platform's clear value proposition and scalable vision-matching SMEs with the right digital tools through a curated marketplace backed by intelligent filters, user reviews, and guided discovery.

“This award validates everything we've been building at Zoftware for the past couple of years or so,” said Dalmia, speaking after the ceremony.“Technology shouldn't be a hurdle-it should be a launchpad. We're making it easier for SMEs to make smart digital decisions without needing an IT degree.”

With this latest recognition, Zoftware joins a growing list of Dubai-born startups gaining international visibility, reinforcing the city's position as a launchpad for regional innovation.

Zoftware has been making headlines since its launch for its ambitious aim: to become the region's go-to platform for B2B software discovery. In 2024, the company was recognised by TechRadar MENA as one of the“Top 10 Startups to Watch” in the SaaS enablement space.

Under Dalmia's leadership, Zoftware has grown rapidly, onboarding hundreds of software vendors and serving SMEs in sectors ranging from logistics and retail to health and education.

“We're at a tipping point now,” Dalmia added.“This support will help us go deeper in key markets and integrate more AI-driven features to guide SME software choices. Our roadmap includes multi-language access, fintech tools, and region-specific integrations.”

As the UAE and wider Gulf continue to prioritise SME growth as a cornerstone of economic diversification, platforms like Zoftware are stepping in to close the tech literacy and access gap. According to a recent report by the World Bank, nearly 75% of SMEs in the MENA region still lack structured digital infrastructure – a gap Zoftware aims to close.

“We're not selling software – we're selling clarity, confidence, and capacity,” Dalmia said.

“If we get this right, we unlock not just productivity, but resilience and long-term competitiveness for thousands of businesses.”

With the Innovation Excellence Award now under its belt, Zoftware is poised to scale further and cement its role as a key enabler of SME digital transformation in the region.