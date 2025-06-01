Madinet Masr Launches 'Cities Of The World' In UAE To Drive Regional Expansion
This strategic move marks a major step in the company's broader expansion plan, aimed at strengthening its presence across the region and tapping into new real estate markets. Through“Cities of the World,” Madinet Masr seeks to export its proven development model and contribute to shaping sustainable, modern communities throughout the Middle East and beyond.
Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, commented:“The launch of 'Cities of the World' is a key milestone in executing our vision for regional growth. It reflects our commitment to extending Madinet Masr's legacy beyond Egypt's borders and positioning ourselves as a leading player in the wider real estate landscape. We believe this step will unlock high-potential markets and create new opportunities aligned with our long-term goals.”
As part of the announcement, Madinet Masr revealed its intention to appoint Mohamed Lashien, the company's Senior Vice President of Product Development, as Managing Director of“Cities of the World” upon its official establishment. The decision highlights Lashien's extensive experience and successful track record in leading several of Madinet Masr's landmark developments.
The move underscores Madinet Masr's ambition to evolve into a regional powerhouse while staying true to its core values and legacy. With over 60 years of history in Egypt's real estate market, the company continues to build on its foundation of quality, innovation, and community-focused development.
