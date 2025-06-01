Ministry Participates In 'Cleaner Beach' Initiative To Enhance Environmental Awareness Among Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality took part in the 'Cleaner Beach' initiative, organized by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassadors, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots environmental initiatives and fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental awareness among children.



The event, held at one of the nation's beaches, saw the participation of over 200 children, with Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, in attendance.





Eng. Al Karani lauded the environmental awareness and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the children during the on-ground activities, which included beach cleanup operations and tree planting.



The event epitomized a bright image of an emerging generation that wields the responsibility toward the environment. The Ministry is committed to supporting and hosting beneficial environmental initiatives as an investment in deepening the culture and building a more sustainable future, Al Karani underlined in press remarks.





In addition, Eng. Al Karani reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to backing all voluntary and societal efforts that help protect natural resources and enhance the SDGs.



The event featured a broad range of activities, chiefly educational workshops, traditional games, and environmental contests, in addition to an art exhibition focused on recycling and environmental art.



Chairman of the Friends of the Environment Centre, Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari, and Mohammed Hashem delivered awareness-raising lectures that addressed positive environmental behaviors as part of a program designed by a group of school students participating within the SDGs Ambassadors.



The event wound up with a beach cleanup campaign and the planting of olive trees, conducted in collaboration with the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.



Participants also created a collective art installation that formed the word 'Sustainability' using recycled materials. The initiative was documented through aerial photography captured by a drone.



Executive Director of the SDGs Ambassadors, Iman Al Obaidly, highlighted that the event was a quintessential model for collective work and societal responsibility.



She indicated that it embodied the Ambassadors' commitment to spreading environmental awareness through leveraging innovative techniques that attract children.