Elon Musk's Father Errol Arrives In India, To Witness Green Tech And EV Growth
According to the company, Errol Musk arrived in India for a visit focused on accelerating the nation's green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development.
His visit underscores the burgeoning global interest in India's rapid strides towards sustainable development and its ambition to be a leader in green technology exports, said the company.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Errol Musk to India," said Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.
"His profound expertise and global vision as our Global Advisor are invaluable as we drive India's mission to become a powerhouse in green technology and EV charging exports. This visit signifies a major step towards 'Keeping Bharat Ahead' on the global stage,” Bhatia added.
During his stay, Errol Musk will engage with a diverse set of stakeholders.
He is slated to deliver a keynote address at the India–Global Green Tech Vision Forum 2025 in the national capital.
This event will bring together policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior bureaucrats to discuss India's strategic push for leadership in green technologies.
He will also undertake a visit to Servotech Renewable's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sonipat, Haryana, to witness first-hand the innovative production of EV chargers, solar solutions, and other sustainable technologies, showcasing the 'Make in India' excellence, said the company.
"It is an immense privilege to be in India and witness its vibrant progress in green technology and sustainable development," said Errol Musk.
"India's commitment to a cleaner future and its burgeoning EV ecosystem present incredible opportunities. I am eager to contribute to Servotech's vision and explore the potential for India to lead the global green revolution,” he added.
