Co-Creating LEAP-FAST Certificate Programme To Transform Higher Education
The workshop at Majmaah University has become a new opportunity for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to meet in person, this time for faculty members participating in the Certificate Programme. It took place following five intensive weeks of the online programme components, and has been an opportunity to dive deeper into the themes already covered in preceding weeks, addressing higher education transformations at the institutional and faculty levels. Designed as a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences, the workshop blended expert facilitation with collaborative exercises, enabling participants to generate actionable strategies for transforming higher education and embed sustainability competencies in learning. Among key themes explored were transformations of higher education, including Whole-Institution Approach, inclusive & transformative learning experience, as well as the strengthening of focus on progressive development of sustainability competencies, inter-disciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches, and adaptation of learning strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment