Co-Creating LEAP-FAST Certificate Programme To Transform Higher Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Certificate Programme is part of a broader LEAP-FAST initiative by UNITAR and UNESCO, developed in 2023-2024. The initiative aims to create a global movement of committed sustainability leaders in higher education to advance deep transformations and enable HEIs to fulfil their potential with regards to the SDGs: by offering space for a collective reflection exercise, providing a global advocacy channel with UN, Governments, other stakeholders; demonstrating clear models of new generation HEIs and enabling HEIs serve as lighthouses regionally and nationally. The initiative was launched in July 2024 through the first Leadership Dialogue, bringing rectors and vice-rectors of participating Higher Education Institutions together. The Dialogue resulted in a joint statement presented at a dedicated side event of the 2024 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, with a view to advocating for a greater role of higher education not only with universities but also with policy-makers and other stakeholders.

The workshop at Majmaah University has become a new opportunity for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to meet in person, this time for faculty members participating in the Certificate Programme. It took place following five intensive weeks of the online programme components, and has been an opportunity to dive deeper into the themes already covered in preceding weeks, addressing higher education transformations at the institutional and faculty levels. Designed as a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences, the workshop blended expert facilitation with collaborative exercises, enabling participants to generate actionable strategies for transforming higher education and embed sustainability competencies in learning. Among key themes explored were transformations of higher education, including Whole-Institution Approach, inclusive & transformative learning experience, as well as the strengthening of focus on progressive development of sustainability competencies, inter-disciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches, and adaptation of learning strategies.

