403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Policy Shortcomings Puts SAF Production At Risk
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that it expects Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production to reach 2 million tonnes (Mt) (2.5 billion liters) or 0.7% of airlines' total fuel consumption in 2025.
“While it is encouraging that SAF production is expected to double to 2 million tonnes in 2025, that is just 0.7% of aviation's total fuel needs. And even that relatively small amount will add $4.4 billion globally to the fuel bill. The pace of progress in ramping up production and gaining efficiencies to reduce costs must accelerate,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. The Problem with the Use of Mandates: Most SAF is now heading toward Europe, where the EU and UK mandates kicked in on 1 January 2025. Unacceptably, the cost of SAF to airlines has now doubled in Europe because of compliance fees that SAF producers or suppliers are charging. For the expected one million tonnes of SAF that will be purchased to meet the European mandates in 2025, the expected cost at current market prices is $1.2 billion. Compliance fees are estimated to add an additional $1.7 billion on top of market prices-an amount that could have abated an additional 3.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Instead of promoting the use of SAF, Europe's SAF mandates have made SAF five times more costly than conventional jet fuel. “This highlights the problem with the implementation of mandates before there are sufficient market conditions and before safeguards are in place against unreasonable market practices that raise the cost of decarbonization. Raising the cost of the energy transition that is already estimated to be a staggering $4.7 trillion should not be the aim or the result of decarbonization policies. Europe needs to realize that its approach is not working and find another way,” said Walsh. IATA's Role in Supporting the Development of a Global SAF Market To support the development of a global SAF market, IATA has worked on two initiatives:
“While it is encouraging that SAF production is expected to double to 2 million tonnes in 2025, that is just 0.7% of aviation's total fuel needs. And even that relatively small amount will add $4.4 billion globally to the fuel bill. The pace of progress in ramping up production and gaining efficiencies to reduce costs must accelerate,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. The Problem with the Use of Mandates: Most SAF is now heading toward Europe, where the EU and UK mandates kicked in on 1 January 2025. Unacceptably, the cost of SAF to airlines has now doubled in Europe because of compliance fees that SAF producers or suppliers are charging. For the expected one million tonnes of SAF that will be purchased to meet the European mandates in 2025, the expected cost at current market prices is $1.2 billion. Compliance fees are estimated to add an additional $1.7 billion on top of market prices-an amount that could have abated an additional 3.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Instead of promoting the use of SAF, Europe's SAF mandates have made SAF five times more costly than conventional jet fuel. “This highlights the problem with the implementation of mandates before there are sufficient market conditions and before safeguards are in place against unreasonable market practices that raise the cost of decarbonization. Raising the cost of the energy transition that is already estimated to be a staggering $4.7 trillion should not be the aim or the result of decarbonization policies. Europe needs to realize that its approach is not working and find another way,” said Walsh. IATA's Role in Supporting the Development of a Global SAF Market To support the development of a global SAF market, IATA has worked on two initiatives:
-
A SAF registry managed by the Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO) that brings a transparent and standardized system for tracking SAF purchases, usage and associated emissions reductions in compliance with international regulations such as Carbon Offsetting Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.
The SAF Matchmaker that will facilitate SAF procurement by matching airline requests for SAF with supply offers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment