Russian disrupts Ukrainian terrorist scheme
(MENAFN) Russian investigators have reported that they successfully disrupted what they describe as a Ukrainian terrorist scheme planned for Moscow.
Authorities revealed on Friday that they uncovered intentions for a potential attack during a search of the residence of a man being investigated for “publicly justifying terrorism.” During the search, officials confiscated the suspect’s mobile device, which reportedly contained a chat with “a handler from the Ukrainian special services.” Supposedly, this handler directed the man to collect an explosive device from a hidden stash located in a forested region in western Moscow.
According to the official statement, “Investigators from the [Moscow] investigative committee, together with law enforcement operatives, immediately inspected the specified location in the park, where an improvised explosive device was uncovered and retrieved.”
Authorities report that the individual has been formally charged with preparing an act of terrorism and has been detained. It is alleged that he planned to set off the device in a crowded public area.
In a recent phone call last Monday with the US President, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed to Donald Trump that multiple planned terrorist attacks in Moscow had been prevented prior to this month’s Victory Day events. Putin asserted that Ukraine was behind the threats, claiming Kiev was trying to frighten visiting dignitaries who were expected to attend the celebration, which marked the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.
Previously in May, Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky openly acknowledged that his government could not promise the safety of international visitors who might travel to Moscow on May 9.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry interpreted that statement as a veiled terrorist menace. A ministryrepresentitve, Maria Zakharova, labeled the Ukrainian authorities’ conduct as “classic terrorist behavior.”
Since the conflict intensified in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked various cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, by using drones carrying explosives. Additionally, the country has allegedly been involved in assassinations across Russia, including Moscow, through the use of hidden bombs.
