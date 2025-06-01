Chamber President Highlights Jordan's Role As Regional Gateway For Brazilian Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, on Sunday underlined the importance of positioning Jordan as a strategic hub and gateway for Brazilian companies seeking to participate in reconstruction efforts across the region, particularly in Syria, noting that this would enhance economic cooperation and serve mutual interests.Speaking at the Jordan-Brazil Economic Forum, Haj Tawfiq said that the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision launched under Royal directives establishes a national economy centered on growth, sustainability, and improving citizens' livelihoods.He emphasized that the vision targets several promising sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, energy, trade, mining, tourism, and information technology, among others.The forum brought together business leaders and representatives from both countries' economic sectors, in addition to officials from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the S?o Paulo State Investment Promotion Agency.Haj Tawfiq stressed that these sectors are rich with investment opportunities aligned with investor interests and expectations. He said the forum presents a valuable opportunity to explore promising investments in Jordan while opening access to the expansive Brazilian market one of the largest in Latin America and globally with its sizable consumer base and developed sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy.He called for enhancing economic and trade integration between the two countries by creating an investment-friendly environment and fostering innovation, which would attract investments to Jordan, create job opportunities, and promote economic growth. He also highlighted the longstanding economic ties between Jordan and Brazil, forged over years of fruitful cooperation in various fields.He noted that bilateral trade relations have seen consistent growth, driven by mutual determination to broaden cooperation and increase trade and investment exchanges. He added that the relationship is marked by sectoral integration, offering significant potential for joint ventures and knowledge exchange.For his part, President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, William Adib Deeb Junior, said the launch of the multi-sectoral business mission to Jordan marks the beginning of a new Brazilian initiative, reflecting the depth of bilateral cooperation and integration."This initiative stems from the collaborative efforts of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, the Brazilian Embassy in Amman, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Invest SP Agency, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and the Jordanian Ministry of Investment, alongside participating Brazilian companies," Junior said.He noted that trade relations between the two countries have been shaped over decades by strategic alignment and mutual support. He said Brazil plays a central role in enhancing Jordan's food security through the export of essential food commodities, while Jordan supplies Brazil with fertilizers vital to the competitiveness of its agricultural sector.Trade between the two countries reached approximately $650 million last year, he added, with Brazilian exports rising by 34 percent to $540 million the highest since 2013. Jordanian exports to Brazil also recorded significant figures, reflecting a growing balance in trade.Junior highlighted the participation of more than 20 Brazilian entities in the forum as a clear sign of the Brazilian private sector's interest in the Jordanian market and its eagerness to explore collaborative investment opportunities. He praised Jordan's strides in fostering a competitive business environment, bolstered by free trade agreements with numerous countries and its strategic location along key global trade corridors, which facilitates market access.He also emphasized Brazil's unique status as a major global food supplier and the world's top exporter of halal chicken and beef, underscoring the country's adherence to international standards and its commitment to serving Islamic markets despite its small Muslim population."We are gathered not only to conduct business but to ensure that our countries reap the benefits of this cooperation. We hope this visit paves the way for new partnerships and business prospects, reinforcing the historic ties between Brazil and Jordan," Junior stated.The forum was part of a multi-day visit to the Kingdom by a high-level Brazilian trade delegation, organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and in coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in S?o Paulo.The forum aimed to deepen Jordanian-Brazilian economic relations, identify trade and investment opportunities in the Kingdom, and create new channels for public-private sector cooperation, paving the way for long-term strategic partnerships. The event also featured presentations on investment prospects in Brazil and bilateral meetings between Jordanian and Brazilian companies.