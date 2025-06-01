Temporary Closure On Part Of Izghawa Street For Asphalt Work
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, will implement a temporary closure on a section of Izghawa Street, in one direction from its intersection with Zekreet Street to Wadi Al Mashrab Street.
The 18-hour road closure will be in effect on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 12am to 6pm, to allow for completion of final asphalt layer works.
During this time, users of Izghawa Street will be required to turn left towards Zekreet Street then turn right to Wadi Al Themaid Street then to Al Ghafat Street then to Wadi Al Mashrab Street to reach their destinations, as shown in the map.
