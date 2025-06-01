403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Concludes Workshops To Shape National Innovation Strategy
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship concluded a series of focus group consultative workshops aimed at formulating a national innovation strategy across four key sectors: information and communications technology (ICT), education, health, and agriculture.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday, the workshops were held in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment (ESED) program. The sessions brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, and subject-matter experts to examine sector-specific challenges, identify opportunities, and develop strategic frameworks to support sectoral advancement.
Discussions centered on identifying major obstacles and proposing actionable solutions to enhance innovation, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, and to bolster Jordan's readiness for a comprehensive, resilient, and sustainable digital economy.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing coordination with local and international partners to translate the outcomes of these workshops into an executable action plan aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and aimed at strengthening Jordan's role as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship concluded a series of focus group consultative workshops aimed at formulating a national innovation strategy across four key sectors: information and communications technology (ICT), education, health, and agriculture.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday, the workshops were held in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment (ESED) program. The sessions brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, and subject-matter experts to examine sector-specific challenges, identify opportunities, and develop strategic frameworks to support sectoral advancement.
Discussions centered on identifying major obstacles and proposing actionable solutions to enhance innovation, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, and to bolster Jordan's readiness for a comprehensive, resilient, and sustainable digital economy.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing coordination with local and international partners to translate the outcomes of these workshops into an executable action plan aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and aimed at strengthening Jordan's role as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment