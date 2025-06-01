Ministry Concludes Workshops To Shape National Innovation Strategy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship concluded a series of focus group consultative workshops aimed at formulating a national innovation strategy across four key sectors: information and communications technology (ICT), education, health, and agriculture.According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday, the workshops were held in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment (ESED) program. The sessions brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, and subject-matter experts to examine sector-specific challenges, identify opportunities, and develop strategic frameworks to support sectoral advancement.Discussions centered on identifying major obstacles and proposing actionable solutions to enhance innovation, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, and to bolster Jordan's readiness for a comprehensive, resilient, and sustainable digital economy.The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing coordination with local and international partners to translate the outcomes of these workshops into an executable action plan aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and aimed at strengthening Jordan's role as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.