Sigachi Industries Reports 21 Pc Drop In Net Profit In Q4, Revenue Also Declines

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 1 (IANS) Sigachi Industries Limited has announced that the company's net profit fell by approximately 21.16 per cent, coming down to Rs 16.17 crore in Q4 from Rs 20.51 crore in the previous quarter.

This dip comes alongside a decline in both revenue from operations and total income.

Revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 128.2 crore, down from Rs 139.41 crore in the previous quarter -- a fall of about 8.04 per cent.

Total income also dropped to Rs 130.39 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 141.43 crore in Q3, marking a 7.81 per cent decrease.

Despite the quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects.

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Sigachi Industries Managing Director and CEO Amit Raj Sinha said: "FY25 has been a transformative year for Sigachi, marked by robust financial outcomes and strategic expansions across excipients and APIs."

"With our Hyderabad API R&D centre going live in Q1 FY26, regulatory approvals flowing in, and global market penetration deepening, we are positioned for sustainable high-margin growth," he said.

"Our 36-year legacy and diversified portfolio give us an unmatched advantage to scale operations globally while safeguarding profitability," he added.

"The company is expanding its footprint beyond India, the US, and Europe by aggressively entering Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through new distribution partnerships and turnkey O&M contracts," Sigachi said in its filing.

Sigachi Industries, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is a manufacturer in the field of pharma excipients, nutraceuticals, and food ingredients.

The company is known for its global leadership in the production of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), with manufacturing facilities in India and subsidiaries operating internationally.

The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics.