Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany's Missile Support to Ukraine Raises Questions

2025-06-01 04:50:06
(MENAFN) Amid ongoing diplomatic endeavors to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, speculation has intensified over Germany’s potential decision to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

These rumors have propelled the missile system into public focus once again.

In light of recent remarks from German leadership, Ukrainian expectations for obtaining Taurus missiles have grown.

The provision of such advanced weaponry by Germany could enable Kyiv to launch assaults on major Russian urban centers and infrastructure, including the capital, Moscow.

During his administration, former Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly highlighted that he would avoid any measures that might compromise national safety.

He repeatedly stated he would not authorize the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles — precision long-range systems capable of reaching targets deep within Russian territory.

In contrast, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, even before officially assuming leadership, had conveyed a different outlook.

He indicated that Germany might be open to transferring Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine in collaboration with other European allies.

“We want to enable (Ukraine) to access long-range weapons. We also want to enable joint production. We will not discuss details in public, but we will intensify cooperation,” he affirmed.

After taking office, Merz revealed that prior limitations on the operational range of arms given to Ukraine have been removed.

“There are no more range restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine. Not from the British, not from the French, not from us, nor from the Americans,” he noted.

However, since assuming his role, Merz has refrained from explicitly naming the Taurus system, instead opting for indirect language and ambiguous hints when addressing the matter.

