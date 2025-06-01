403
Telegram declares collaboration with Musk
(MENAFN) Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s startup xAI, which will invest $300 million and introduce its Grok AI chatbot on the messaging platform. The deal, agreed in principle, is set for one year and aims to strengthen Telegram’s financial standing. Under the agreement, Telegram will receive $300 million in cash and equity from xAI, along with 50% of subscription revenues from xAI services sold through Telegram.
Musk later clarified on X that no formal deal has been signed yet, prompting Durov to explain that the agreement is still being finalized. Grok AI is expected to be integrated into Telegram this summer, allowing users to interact with the AI-powered chatbot for content creation and open-ended conversations directly within the app.
This partnership coincides with Telegram’s efforts to raise at least $1.5 billion through new bond sales, including support from existing investors like BlackRock and Mubadala, with plans to use the funds to repurchase earlier debt.
Despite legal challenges facing Durov—who was arrested in France in August 2024 over alleged crimes linked to Telegram users and remains under supervision—Telegram’s user base and financial success continue to grow. The app recently surpassed one billion monthly users and achieved over $1 billion in revenue in 2024, its first profitable year, fueled by increased Telegram Premium subscriptions and strong ad performance.
