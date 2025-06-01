Pricelessmed And International Modern Hospital Sign Strategic Partnership To Expand Value Healthcare Access In Dubai

PricelessMed , the UAE's first health tech platform focused exclusively on discounted medical services, proudly announces the signing of a strategic partnership with International Modern Hospital (IMH). The signing ceremony took place at IMH on May 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in both institutions' shared vision of making high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable across the region.

The ceremony brought together leaders from both organisations, including PricelessMed's managing director, PricelessMed business development team, and PricelessMed legal advisors, alongside International Modern Hospital's chief executive officer, medical director, and director operations. The agreement reinforces PricelessMed's commitment to growing its provider network with top-tier medical institutions and highlights IMH's continued legacy of excellence in serving the UAE community.

A Hospital with Legacy and Capacity

Founded in 2005, International Modern Hospital is a well-established private healthcare provider that has earned the trust of Dubai's growing population over two decades. Strategically located near the Dubai-Sharjah border, International Modern Hospital is ideally positioned to serve patients from both emirates. The hospital features a robust infrastructure with; a 100+ bed capacity supporting inpatient services. With state-of-the-art operating rooms for surgeries and critical interventions. A fully operational Emergency Department (ER) providing 24/7 care.

International Modern Hospital is known for combining international clinical standards with compassionate, community-centered care, making it a natural partner for PricelessMed's mission.

A New Chapter in Accessible Healthcare

Basma Fouda, PricelessMed MD highlighted that this partnership would bring a selection of high-demand medical services from International Modern Hospital onto the PricelessMed platform, allowing users to access; Specialty medicine across disciplines such as internal medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN, and more. Advanced laboratory diagnostics for routine and specialized testing. Comprehensive radiology services including X-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, and MRI.

By listing these services on PricelessMed's user-friendly mobile app and website, patients will now have access to transparent discounts, real-time availability, and simple booking with one of Dubai's most trusted hospitals.

Strategically Aligned for Mutual Growth

"The collaboration between International Modern Hospital and PricelessMed is more than a service listing; it represents a strategic alignment between two organisations committed to innovation, community health, and operational excellence," said Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital.

“Partnering with PricelessMed opens a valuable new channel for International Modern Hospital to connect with self-paying patients who are looking for premium healthcare at accessible prices,” he said.“This collaboration supports our broader vision of serving a larger population and reinforces our role as a pioneering healthcare provider in both Dubai and Sharjah. Our strategic location at the intersection of both emirates uniquely positions us to reach diverse communities, and with PricelessMed's digital platform and marketing support, we can further highlight our specialised services, departments, and expert consultants to those who need them most.”

For PricelessMed, onboarding International Modern Hospital expands its network with a reputable hospital partner that enhances the platform's credibility and strengthens its presence in Dubai and Sharjah. International Modern Hospital's range of services and high standards align seamlessly with PricelessMed's focus on quality, accessibility, and value.

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Basma Fouda from PricelessMed commented:“We are thrilled to welcome International Modern Hospital to our growing list of partner providers. Their legacy of excellence, comprehensive care, and prime location makes them a perfect fit for our platform. Together, we will empower more patients to access the care they need, without financial strain.”

International Modern Hospital, Director Operations, Remya Venugopalan, added:“Partnering with PricelessMed enables us to further our mission of delivering high-quality healthcare to all segments of society. As the healthcare landscape evolves, this collaboration positions International Modern Hospital to be at the forefront of digital access and affordability.”

“This partnership represents more than just a business agreement, it reflects a shared commitment to ethical, transparent, and patient-centered healthcare,” said Ahmed Al Adly, Founder of Al Adly and Co Legal Firm and PricelessMed Legal Advisor.

“From a legal and compliance perspective, we have ensured that this collaboration upholds the highest standards of data protection, operational integrity, and regulatory alignment. We are proud to formalize this relationship with a trusted institution like International Modern Hospital, and we view it as a strategic alliance built on trust, shared values, and long-term impact for the community.”

Unlocking Affordable, High-Quality Healthcare. PricelessMed, launched in May 2025 by Priceless Health LLC-FZ, is the first dedicated health tech platform in the UAE offering discounts of 15 per cent to 70 per cent on over 1,000 medical services. Designed with a seamless user experience, the platform connects users with verified providers across specialties like pediatrics, fertility, traditional medicine, aesthetics, dental care, and more.

The partnership with Legal Firm adds to a rapidly expanding list of providers offering services across clinics, hospitals, day surgery units, and home care facilities. Through a robust search engine, advanced filtering options, and transparent pricing, PricelessMed delivers a seamless and digital healthcare experience.

With subscriptions currently free until October 2025, users are encouraged to explore the app and experience first-hand how PricelessMed is making healthcare more accessible than ever before.