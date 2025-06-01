ICC Qatar Launches Environment & Energy Commission

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Qatar, in collaboration with the Al-Attiyah Foundation, has launched the ICC Qatar Environment & Energy Commission – a landmark initiative aimed at galvanising the private sector's role in advancing Qatar's sustainable energy and climate goals.

The Commission, unveiled during a high-level event in Doha on Wednesday, will serve as the country's premier platform for private-sector engagement on climate policy, environmental stewardship, and the energy transition.

Aligned with global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Commission's establishment marks a significant step in reinforcing commitment to sustainability and economic diversification under the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The roadmap unveiled at the event outlines a phased implementation strategy, including the formation of dedicated working groups focused on low-carbon energy transition, sustainable water and desalination, and emissions mitigation through tools such as carbon markets and carbon capture.



The Commission will also engage closely with national entities such as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, KAHRAMAA, and QatarEnergy, while fostering strategic alliances with international partners including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and the UN Global Compact.

Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, Secretary General, ICC Qatar highlighted:“The establishment of the ICC Qatar Environment & Energy Commission represents a significant step in advancing our commitment to sustainability as a key driver of long-term economic resilience and private sector leadership. This Commission provides a dedicated platform for constructive dialogue, policy advocacy, and actionable collaboration between business, government, and global institutions.”

She also pointed out:“Through the commission work, we aim to align with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, while actively contributing to international frameworks and initiatives. Together with our partners at the Al-Attiyah Foundation, we are confident that this Commission will catalyze innovative solutions and position Qatar's private sector as a leader in the global energy transition.”

Speaking at the launch, Colman Hands, Co-Chair of the Commission, emphasised the importance of private-sector leadership in addressing climate challenges. “This Commission is designed to be a dynamic force, connecting policy, innovation, and investment in ways that can drive real change,” he stated.