PARK360 Launches Industrial Gate Automation System To Streamline Heavy Vehicle Entry And Exits

2025-06-01 03:05:42
(MENAFN- Market Press Release) May 31, 2025 8:34 am - PARK360 has launched its Industrial Gate Automation System, designed to streamline entry and exit for heavy vehicles in sectors like logistics, warehouses, and factories. This smart access system is now available for deployment across India.

[Surat, Date] – In a move set to redefine industrial access control, PARK360 proudly announces the launch of its Industrial Gate Automation System, specifically designed for factories, warehouses, logistics hubs, and other industrial sectors managing high volumes of heavy vehicle traffic.

The newly introduced system leverages cutting-edge technologies like ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), RFID-based access control, and IoT-enabled devices to simplify, secure, and accelerate the vehicle entry and exit process at industrial gates.

"Industrial spaces often face serious bottlenecks and security challenges at their entry and exit points, especially when dealing with larger trucks and commercial fleets," said Sanchit Gaurav, CEO at PARK360. "Our Industrial Gate Automation System addresses these pain points head-on by ensuring only authorized vehicles gain access, reducing manual intervention, and significantly improving traffic flow and operational efficiency."

Key Features of the PARK360 Industrial Gate Automation System:

Automated Vehicle Identification via ANPR cameras and RFID tags
Real-Time Access Monitoring through a centralized dashboard
IoT-Enabled Control Units for seamless hardware integration
Customizable Access Permissions based on vehicle type, time slots, or delivery schedules
Analytics and Reporting for tracking fleet movement and security audits

Industries that are already adopting smart parking and access solutions now have a more specialized option to optimize heavy vehicular movement without compromising on security or speed.

With PARK360's latest innovation, businesses can look forward to:

Reduced gate congestion
Faster turnaround time for delivery vehicles
Enhanced security and compliance with minimal human error
A smoother, technology-driven access management system

The Industrial Gate Automation System is now available for deployment across India and select international markets.
For more information, visit or contact ...

About PARK360
PARK360 is a leading provider of smart parking and access management solutions, committed to redefining urban and industrial mobility. Through IoT, AI, and automation, PARK360 helps businesses and communities create seamless, secure, and efficient parking ecosystems.

