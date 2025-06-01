Farewell, CD 110 Dream: Honda Discontinues Iconic Commuter Bike

After 11 years, Honda has discontinued its popular CD 110 Dream bike. Known for its mileage and affordability, the bike faced declining sales due to the changing market and new competitors.

Once a favorite, the Honda CD 110 Dream bids farewell. After 11 years, Honda officially discontinues this entry-level motorcycle. Known for its mileage and affordability, it held a strong position in the Indian market. Honda's decision ends speculation about its future.

Launched in 2014, the CD 110 Dream catered to budget-conscious buyers. With a reliable 109.51cc engine, it delivered decent power and impressive mileage. It quickly became a favorite, especially in semi-urban and rural India, thanks to its low maintenance and Honda's brand trust.

Evolving consumer preferences and newer models with modern features led to the CD 110 Dream losing its appeal. Competitors offered stylish designs and features even in the budget segment, impacting the CD 110 Dream's popularity. Despite updates, it couldn't keep up with the market.

The decline became evident after October 2024, with sales dropping sharply. By March 2025, only 33 units were sold. From its initial price of ₹41,100 in 2014, the price rose to around ₹76,401. While price increases were gradual, the shift in consumer preferences significantly impacted the model's longevity.

Another key factor was the rise of Honda's own Shine 100, which came at a lower price with updated features. This led many buyers to switch, leaving the CD 110 Dream behind. While it's now out of production, it remains a cherished memory for millions who rode it.