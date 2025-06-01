Australia Calls U.S. Plan To Double Steel, Aluminum Tariffs“Unjustified” Act Of“Self Harm”
Trump said on Friday that, he plans to increase the tariff on steel and aluminum imports to the United States from 25 percent to 50 percent, from Jun 4, to protect the domestic industry from foreign competition.
Responding to the announcement, Farrell said in a statement that, Australia's position has been“consistent and clear” and that, the federal government would continue to advocate strongly for the removal of the tariffs.
“These tariffs are unjustified and not the act of a friend,” he said.“They are an act of economic self harm that will only hurt consumers and businesses, who rely on free and fair trade.”
Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, whose Labour Party won a second term in government in a landslide at the May 3 election, in Apr described Trump's“Liberation Day” tariffs as“not the act of a friend.”
The U.S. administration in March decided against exempting Australia from the steel and aluminum tariffs. Albanese said at the time that, the decision went against the“enduring friendship” of the two countries.– NNN-AAP
