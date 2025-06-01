AI In Traffic Management Market Size To Reach USD 200.56 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 30, 2025 8:34 am - The AI in Traffic Management market, valued at USD 20.65 billion in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 32.8%. Request free copy of this report:

May 30th, 2025 - Rising urbanization and increasing traffic congestion are major factors driving revenue growth in the AI in traffic management market. The World Bank reports that 56% of the global population-around 4.4 billion people-currently live in urban areas. This figure is expected to more than double by 2050, with nearly 70% of the world's population residing in cities. Urban areas generate over 80% of global GDP and, if effectively managed, can foster sustainable growth through enhanced productivity and innovation. However, urban land expansion is outstripping population growth by as much as 50%, potentially adding around 1.2 million square kilometers of new developed land globally by 2030.

In April 2024, Umovity collaborates with Derq to provide a comprehensive traffic management and safety solution powered by AI. By combining Derq's INSIGHT, the company's automated safety performance monitoring application, with Econolite's industry-leading cloud-based Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS), Centracs Mobility, the two companies provide a robust traffic management solution that employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve safety for all drivers.

The widespread adoption of intelligent traffic management systems faces several challenges, primarily due to the high cost of technology. AI systems depend on large volumes of data, which require the deployment of expensive equipment such as advanced CCTV cameras and proximity sensors. These systems also draw data from multiple sources-including cameras, GPS devices, and sensors-which raises significant concerns about data privacy and surveillance. Moreover, limited public awareness and trust, along with skepticism from policymakers, further hinder the successful implementation and long-term maintenance of these AI-driven solutions.

Want to Know What's Fueling the AI in Traffic Management Market Growth? Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:

Segments market overview and growth Insights:

Based on the component, the AI in Traffic Management market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The Hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024. AI in transportation depends extensively on data collected from various sources such as connected vehicles, traffic surveillance cameras, and mobile applications. Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) utilize AI algorithms along with real-time traffic data to adjust traffic signal timings dynamically. By analyzing input from cameras and sensors that track traffic movement, AI optimizes signal patterns to reduce congestion and minimize delays at intersections.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the AI in Traffic Management market in 2024, driven by increasing urbanization & traffic congestion and government initiatives for smart cities. Asia's urban growth is unfolding amid growing scarcity of natural resources, with consumption surpassing production levels. The unsustainable exploitation of these resources carries significant consequences, as resource extraction and processing contribute to over 90% of global biodiversity loss and water stress. In response, efforts are being made to address these challenges, such as expanding the use of remote sensors to track pollution levels and introducing a waste-charging scheme in Hong Kong to encourage residents to recycle and reuse materials instead of depending on landfills.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The AI in Traffic Management market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the AI in Traffic Management market report are:

oSmartCow

oTalentelgia Technologies Pvt Limited

oVideonetics

oDerq Inc.

oINRIX

oAdvantech Co., Ltd.

oVehant Technologies

oIBM

oFLOW LABS

oNeural Labs

oGlen Traffic

oIntelligent Traffic Control Ltd (ITC)

oRekor Systems, Inc.

oLanner Electronics Inc

oNOTRAFFIC

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors:

1. F5, Inc: In February 2025, F5 launched the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, the industry's first Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solution that combines high-performance load balancing and traffic management with extensive app and API security capabilities on a single platform. With this platform, F5 fulfills the promise of a new generation of ADCs-ADC 3.0-designed to handle the unprecedented needs of modern and AI-powered apps.

2. Flow Labs: In February 2025, Flow Labs, a transportation software technology pioneer that specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make roads cleaner, clearer, and safer, has announced a new distribution relationship with Altitude Signal, a distributor of traffic signal control technologies and systems integrator. This agreement will considerably expand the reach of Flow Labs' advanced traffic management solutions throughout the United States' Mountain areas, where Altitude Signal has long been a powerful influence.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our AI in Traffic Management Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented AI in traffic management market based on component, deployment, technology, application, and end-use:

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHardware

oSoftware

oService

.Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oOn Premise

oCloud-based

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oMachine Learning (ML)

oComputer Vision

oInternet of Things (IoT)

oNatural Language Processing (NLP)

oOthers

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oTraffic Signal Control Systems

oIncident Detection & Management

oRoute Optimization

oPublic Transport Management

oPredictive Analytics

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oLogistics & Transportation Providers

oGovernment Authorities

oHighway Operators

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

Get a preview of the complete research study:

About Us:

At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies. Choose Navistrat Analytics as your strategic growth partner for reliable market intelligence, and let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Contact Us:

Navistrat Analytics

Visit Us:

Email Us: ...

Asia-Pacific: +91-9073010653

Follow Us LinkedIn: