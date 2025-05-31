In 1900‭, ‬Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls predicted an electric future for motor cars‭. ‬He said‭, ‬“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean‭. ‬There is no smell or vibration‭, ‬and they should become very useful when fixed‭ ‬charging stations can be arranged‭.‬”‭ ‬He envisioned it as a clean‭, ‬quiet alternative to the internal combustion engine‭.‬

Over a century later‭, ‬Rolls-Royce rolled out its first electric vehicle‭ (‬EV‭), ‬the Spectre‭, ‬fulfilling a vision long in the making‭. ‬I was invited to drive the 5.5-metre-long‭, ‬electron-powered super coupé to check its style and measure its substance‭. ‬Here are some notable impressions‭:‬

DESIGN‭ & ‬AESTHETICS

The Spectre is a moving metallic monument‭, ‬blending stately architecture with yacht-inspired design‭. ‬It features bold geometric‭ ‬shapes in a sleek two-door format‭. ‬The giant bonnet rises gently from the widest‭, ‬now-illuminated Pantheon grille and connects to the fastback roofline‭, ‬creating a regal-yet-sporty silhouette‭, ‬making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce yet‭. ‬Both the aero-optimised grille and ornate Spirit of Ecstasy figurine‭, ‬which leans into the wind‭, ‬contribute to this endeavour‭. ‬The grille is flanked by sleek‭, ‬split-style LED headlamps upfront‭, ‬while at the rear‭, ‬there are vertical LED units‭. ‬I also credit the engineers‭ ‬for those large body panels and am in awe of the wheel centres on the 23-inch alloys that stay upright even on the go‭.‬

Whether in the flesh or rearview mirror‭, ‬when you see the Spectre‭, ‬you know it's a dignitary on the move‭. ‬And when seated in one‭, ‬you are compelled to act with dignity‭ ‬-‭ ‬at least until the next car cuts you off‭.‬

Open the large rear-hinged doors‭, ‬and you access the finest automotive real estate in the business‭. ‬Step on the brake and the door closes automatically‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬you're surrounded by exquisite materials and peculiar details‭ ‬-‭ ‬some traditional‭, ‬others imaginative‭. ‬The grand steering wheel feels analogue‭, ‬like that of a yacht‭, ‬but in its background is a‭ ‬fully digital gauge with clean monochromatic graphics‭. ‬The driver's seat‭, ‬with its dual-tone upholstery‭, ‬is supremely comfortable‭, ‬but taller drivers may want more thigh support‭.‬

Centrally situated is the BMW-sourced‭, ‬12.3-inch infotainment cluster‭. ‬It's a last-gen unit‭, ‬but it's a good size‭, ‬avoiding tech hub vulgarity‭. ‬In its proximity are earthy textured open-pore wood trims and genuine metal organ pulls for the A/C‭, ‬along with keyboard-like station presets that add to the tactile luxury‭. ‬Below‭, ‬the fluffy lambswool mats beg you to run your fingers through them‭, ‬like Maximus does over wheat in the‭ ‬Gladiator‭ ‬movie‭. ‬But what's truly astonishing is the Starlight roofliner‭ (‬with shooting star effects‭), ‬which now extends to the doors‭ ‬-‭ ‬made possible with 4,796‭ ‬softly illuminated‭ ‬'stars‭.‬'

The power-retractable front seats fold quickly‭, ‬but getting into the rear is labourious‭. ‬Once inside‭, ‬you're treated like a‭ ‬“friend of the family‭.‬”‭ ‬

The Spectre also offers a high degree of customisation‭. ‬They'll do anything to make it your own‭ ‬-‭ ‬pun intended‭.‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

Below deck‭, ‬it features not a traditional V12‭, ‬but a 102.0-kWh lithium-ion battery‭. ‬It powers a dual-motor setup that delivers a‭ ‬commendable combined output of 584‭ ‬PS‭. ‬To get moving‭, ‬you pull a quaint stalk behind the steering wheel‭, ‬and as it accelerates‭,‬‭ ‬you‭ ‬

realise this is the quietest ride ever‭. ‬The absence of the internal combustion engine brings cabin noise to a near-magical zero‭.‬‭ ‬The magic carpet ride is also exemplified here‭. ‬The Spectre's planar suspension smooths out vibrations‭, ‬making it possible to sign cheques if necessary‭! ‬Furthermore‭, ‬the lack of B-pillars‭ ‬negates annoying blind spots‭, ‬and the soothing turn signal chime makes driving more pleasurable‭.‬

Sure‭, ‬you can blur the scenery with that massive 900‭ ‬Nm of torque‭, ‬but if you've already made your money‭, ‬why rush‭? ‬In fact‭, ‬the Spectre‭, ‬like all Rolls-Royce vehicles‭, ‬is best experienced at a leisurely pace‭. ‬Also‭, ‬with a shorter‭, ‬stiffer chassis‭, ‬it can handle speedy intersection loops and lane changes with reasonable agility‭, ‬though it doesn't deserve that kind of racehorse whipping‭. ‬As heavy as it may be‭, ‬the strong brakes work hard to shed speed predictably‭. ‬You can‭ ‬also engage Brake Mode‭, ‬increasing regenerative braking for single-pedal driving‭.‬

At 75‭ ‬per cent charge‭, ‬it indicated 346km‭, ‬implying a 460km total range‭, ‬which is close to the 530km claim‭. ‬Wealthy owners would‭ ‬charter a helicopter for any destination farther‭, ‬I suppose‭. ‬Charging from 10‭ ‬per cent to 80‭ ‬per cent takes just 34‭ ‬minutes using a 195‭ ‬kW DC charger‭, ‬but the unspoken promise of wireless induction charging hasn't materialised‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

Yes‭, ‬it's a coupé‭, ‬but with a deep‭, ‬long boot‭ ‬-‭ ‬enough for a suitcase or two‭. ‬There's no frunk‭, ‬though‭, ‬unlike most EVs‭.‬

Inside‭, ‬it features two central console cubbies with USB-C ports‭, ‬along with Bluetooth for connectivity‭. ‬Also note‭, ‬Rolls-Royce's Bespoke audio system delivers impressive decibels and fidelity through the metallic speaker covers‭.‬

For safety‭, ‬the Spectre comes with features like Active Lane Centring‭, ‬Adaptive Cruise Control‭, ‬and more‭. ‬There's also a pop-out umbrella in the door‭, ‬in case the weather ever turns grey‭.‬

VERDICT

Rolls-Royce enters the EV era with the spectacular Spectre‭. ‬As one of the most admired marques‭, ‬it is more than just a car‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's an endorsement of financial prowess and an opportunity for communion with social elites‭. ‬The Spectre is a suave machine‭, ‬with‭ ‬its grand size‭, ‬yacht-inspired architecture‭, ‬exquisitely fashioned cabin‭, ‬and mesmerising gimmicks‭. ‬While it can kick up some dust‭, ‬it excels at a leisurely pace‭, ‬enhanced by its silent cabin‭. ‬Like it or hate it‭, ‬EV characteristics enhance the coveted Rolls-Royce experience‭.‬

Pros and cons

GOOD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Stately styling‭; ‬silent and soft ride‭; ‬power on tap‭; ‬

customisation options‭; ‬no rivals

BAD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Some may miss the V12‭; ‬front seats need more thigh support‭; ‬last-gen infotainment‭; ‬no wireless charging for the vehicle

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ -‬ ‭ ‬2+2-seater‭; ‬two-door premium ultra-luxury full-size coupe

Engine‭ - ‬ ‭ ‬102‭ ‬kWh battery‭; ‬dual electric motor‭; ‬all-wheel drive

Transmission ‭ -‬1-speed automatic

Peak output ‭- ‬584‭ ‬PS‭ (‬system total‭); ‬

258‭ ‬PS‭ (‬front motor‭) + ‬489‭ ‬PS‭ (‬rear motor‭)‬

‭- ‬900‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬system total‭); ‬365‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬front motor‭) + ‬710‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬rear motor‭)‬

0‭ ‬to 100kmph‭ - ‬4.5‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬claimed‭)‬

Top speed -250kmph‭ (‬drag limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price‭ -‬ ‭ ‬Starting at Dh2,100,000

Stars: 8.5/10