Auto Review: Spectre Drives Rolls-Royce Into The Electric Vehicle Era
In 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls predicted an electric future for motor cars. He said, “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.” He envisioned it as a clean, quiet alternative to the internal combustion engine.
Over a century later, Rolls-Royce rolled out its first electric vehicle (EV), the Spectre, fulfilling a vision long in the making. I was invited to drive the 5.5-metre-long, electron-powered super coupé to check its style and measure its substance. Here are some notable impressions:
DESIGN & AESTHETICS
The Spectre is a moving metallic monument, blending stately architecture with yacht-inspired design. It features bold geometric shapes in a sleek two-door format. The giant bonnet rises gently from the widest, now-illuminated Pantheon grille and connects to the fastback roofline, creating a regal-yet-sporty silhouette, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce yet. Both the aero-optimised grille and ornate Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, which leans into the wind, contribute to this endeavour. The grille is flanked by sleek, split-style LED headlamps upfront, while at the rear, there are vertical LED units. I also credit the engineers for those large body panels and am in awe of the wheel centres on the 23-inch alloys that stay upright even on the go.
Whether in the flesh or rearview mirror, when you see the Spectre, you know it's a dignitary on the move. And when seated in one, you are compelled to act with dignity - at least until the next car cuts you off.
Open the large rear-hinged doors, and you access the finest automotive real estate in the business. Step on the brake and the door closes automatically. Inside, you're surrounded by exquisite materials and peculiar details - some traditional, others imaginative. The grand steering wheel feels analogue, like that of a yacht, but in its background is a fully digital gauge with clean monochromatic graphics. The driver's seat, with its dual-tone upholstery, is supremely comfortable, but taller drivers may want more thigh support.
Centrally situated is the BMW-sourced, 12.3-inch infotainment cluster. It's a last-gen unit, but it's a good size, avoiding tech hub vulgarity. In its proximity are earthy textured open-pore wood trims and genuine metal organ pulls for the A/C, along with keyboard-like station presets that add to the tactile luxury. Below, the fluffy lambswool mats beg you to run your fingers through them, like Maximus does over wheat in the Gladiator movie. But what's truly astonishing is the Starlight roofliner (with shooting star effects), which now extends to the doors - made possible with 4,796 softly illuminated 'stars.'
The power-retractable front seats fold quickly, but getting into the rear is labourious. Once inside, you're treated like a “friend of the family.”
The Spectre also offers a high degree of customisation. They'll do anything to make it your own - pun intended.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
Below deck, it features not a traditional V12, but a 102.0-kWh lithium-ion battery. It powers a dual-motor setup that delivers a commendable combined output of 584 PS. To get moving, you pull a quaint stalk behind the steering wheel, and as it accelerates, you
realise this is the quietest ride ever. The absence of the internal combustion engine brings cabin noise to a near-magical zero. The magic carpet ride is also exemplified here. The Spectre's planar suspension smooths out vibrations, making it possible to sign cheques if necessary! Furthermore, the lack of B-pillars negates annoying blind spots, and the soothing turn signal chime makes driving more pleasurable.
Sure, you can blur the scenery with that massive 900 Nm of torque, but if you've already made your money, why rush? In fact, the Spectre, like all Rolls-Royce vehicles, is best experienced at a leisurely pace. Also, with a shorter, stiffer chassis, it can handle speedy intersection loops and lane changes with reasonable agility, though it doesn't deserve that kind of racehorse whipping. As heavy as it may be, the strong brakes work hard to shed speed predictably. You can also engage Brake Mode, increasing regenerative braking for single-pedal driving.
At 75 per cent charge, it indicated 346km, implying a 460km total range, which is close to the 530km claim. Wealthy owners would charter a helicopter for any destination farther, I suppose. Charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 34 minutes using a 195 kW DC charger, but the unspoken promise of wireless induction charging hasn't materialised.
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
Yes, it's a coupé, but with a deep, long boot - enough for a suitcase or two. There's no frunk, though, unlike most EVs.
Inside, it features two central console cubbies with USB-C ports, along with Bluetooth for connectivity. Also note, Rolls-Royce's Bespoke audio system delivers impressive decibels and fidelity through the metallic speaker covers.
For safety, the Spectre comes with features like Active Lane Centring, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more. There's also a pop-out umbrella in the door, in case the weather ever turns grey.
VERDICT
Rolls-Royce enters the EV era with the spectacular Spectre. As one of the most admired marques, it is more than just a car - it's an endorsement of financial prowess and an opportunity for communion with social elites. The Spectre is a suave machine, with its grand size, yacht-inspired architecture, exquisitely fashioned cabin, and mesmerising gimmicks. While it can kick up some dust, it excels at a leisurely pace, enhanced by its silent cabin. Like it or hate it, EV characteristics enhance the coveted Rolls-Royce experience.
Pros and cons
GOOD - Stately styling; silent and soft ride; power on tap;
customisation options; no rivals
BAD - Some may miss the V12; front seats need more thigh support; last-gen infotainment; no wireless charging for the vehicle
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 2+2-seater; two-door premium ultra-luxury full-size coupe
Engine - 102 kWh battery; dual electric motor; all-wheel drive
Transmission -1-speed automatic
Peak output - 584 PS (system total);
258 PS (front motor) + 489 PS (rear motor)
- 900 Nm (system total); 365 Nm (front motor) + 710 Nm (rear motor)
0 to 100kmph - 4.5 seconds (claimed)
Top speed -250kmph (drag limited; claimed)
Price - Starting at Dh2,100,000
Stars: 8.5/10
