IMD Issues ORANGE Alert For Himachal Pradesh, Assam And 6 More Northeastern States As Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several north-eastern states and Himachal Pradesh for June 1. Hence, heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh today. This follows incessant rain in Assam for the past three days that caused flood like situation and triggered landslides in the states.

Under the influence of low-pressure area over Meghalaya and associated cyclonic circulation lies over Arunachal Pradesh, several parts of northeast India will witness widespread rainfall in the coming days.

Very heavy rainfall likely to continue over northeastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal till June 1, IMD said. The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin stated,“Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st June.”

After massive landslides in Arunachal Pradesh claimed 9 lives, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia worth ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, ANI reported. Manipur's capital - Imphal witnessed flood-like situation in several areas on May 31 after incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging. In Mizoram, one person died after massive landslide led to destruction of 13 houses.

Three individuals lost their lives in rain-related incident in Meghalaya. One person drowned in Tripura as low-lying areas were inundated after rain. Eight deaths were reported in Assam as incessant rainfall caused massive flooding in 17 districts, PTI reported.

Karnataka and Kerala may witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds until June 4.

IMD's press release dated May 31 states,“Light/moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph over South Interior Karnataka” until June 2.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, as per IMD's forecast. Meanwhile, possibility of dust storm and thundersquall has been predicted for Rajasthan over the next 3 days while thundersquall are likely in Himachal Pradesh until June 2.

Weather forecast for East and Central India:

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh today.