Feedcoyote Launches Collaborative Networking App For Freelancers

MENAFN - GetNews) Feedcoyote launched a collaborative networking app for Freelancers. The app was created to spur more earning opportunities and foster collaboration in the freelance ecosystem.

Feedcoyote is a platform for freelancers, solopreneurs, and small to medium-sized businesses. The app is designed to drive success for these groups by providing networking, collaboration, and project management, all in one place.

Built around the idea that freelancers don't have to hustle alone, Feedcoyote is a place where they can find each other and connect while working on their next gig.

Networking and Social Features

App users get started by building a profile that showcases their areas of expertise to connect with other freelancers, professionals, and businesses. This feature can be utilized to develop new relationships and grow a professional network in the freelancing community.

Feedcoyote aims to foster a collaborative space where freelancers can connect and offer their skills and expertise to partner on projects by bringing all freelancers under one roof. The app is designed to streamline these project collaborations and promote an inflow of gig opportunities to enhance productivity and earning potential for freelancers.

Beyond the work, Feedcoyote's app also includes a social aspect where users can share insights, talk about experiences, and engage with a like-minded community. The networking features the platform incorporates into its app allow freelancers to build their portfolio and professional relationships.

Project Management and Productivity Tools

Feedcoyote is a comprehensive app that offers tools to support the full scope of freelancer engagement. As freelancers develop relationships and projects, the app has integrated tools to support their work and collaborations.

The app's project management features include CRM tools that allow freelancers to oversee projects. They can keep up with communication in one place as they work with partners and use integrated tools to stay organized with calendars, contract management, and simplified invoicing and payments.

Freelancers looking to share project ideas and enlist help have a dedicated space on the app to post their projects and attract new collaborations. Those looking for professional opportunities can respond to those posts with proposals showcasing their skills to Feedcoyote's growing network of users. That network has grown by 540%, reaching 108,000 users across several countries.

Personalized Professional Development

As freelancers discover gigs and potential partnerships, the app offers familiar, user-friendly functions to keep track of those opportunities, like saving and favoriting posts. In addition to searching for work independently, Feedcoyote provides personalized gig recommendations to users that align with their skills and preferences to help them find more earning opportunities as they grow.

The app aims to support professional growth with the Feedcoyte Learning Hub. The hub is meant for new freelancers to learn how to navigate the gig economy and for experienced professionals to stay sharp with growing content.

An All-in-One App for Freelancers

Feedcoyote is an all-in-one app that provides freelancers with the space and tools to connect, collaborate, and manage projects. Through tool integrations and features, it offers an efficient way for freelancers to keep up with gigs and partnerships. It also helps these professionals stay competitive and grow their earnings in the freelancer ecosystem.

The Feedcoyote app is available today on the App Store and Google Play.