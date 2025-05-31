He's Not Just Building A Chip-He's Taking The Whole System: Former Hedge Fund Manager Says Musk's Dojo Signals A Full-Stack AI Takeover

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk didn't just build a faster chip. He built a new infrastructure - one that former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta believes could soon underpin the most powerful AI systems in the world.

“It's not about specs. It's about control,” Abeyta says.“Musk is taking over every layer of the machine intelligence stack - from data, to chips, to real-world deployment.”

In Abeyta's recent briefing, he explains that at the heart of this push is Dojo, a homegrown AI supercomputer designed to process visual data at massive scale - and train itself in real time.

From Car Company to AI Empire

Tesla's Dojo isn't just powering vehicles. It's being trained on 160 billion video frames per day from Tesla's global fleet - creating a loop where the machines not only drive, but learn how to drive on their own.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” the report explains.

And this summer, Tesla is expected to debut its robotaxi, a vehicle with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no human input.

Musk Didn't Just Leave Nvidia. He Replaced It.

After hitting roadblocks with Nvidia's chip supply, Musk pivoted fast - building his own chip in-house. That chip, which now powers Dojo, is reportedly 6x more powerful than Nvidia's best-selling model.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo... I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said during a company update.

It's not just about computing power - it's about sovereignty. According to Abeyta,“Musk is removing every outside dependency he can.”

AI as Infrastructure - Not Just Innovation

Abeyta believes Musk's endgame isn't about one product - it's about owning the blueprint for the new machine economy.

Morgan Stanley analysts suggest Dojo will be used in far more than cars:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That means robots, drones, real-time logistics systems, and national defense platforms - all running on Musk's architecture.

And support may already be lining up in Washington.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta adds.“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

One of the companies powering Dojo's architecture is already“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

