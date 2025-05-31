The UAE's Agricultural Heritage Comes Alive At National Agricultural Museum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE continues to build a sustainable agricultural sector as part of its journey to contribute to both food security and economic prosperity. At the heart of this transformation lies a fascinating story that spans centuries – from ancient desert farming practices to cutting-edge agricultural technologies. The country's remarkable journey has found its perfect storyteller in the National Agricultural Museum, unveiled at the Emirates Agriculture Conference & Exhibition 2025 being held in Al Ain.

In remarks regarding the newly launched museum, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment said:“The National Agricultural Museum marks a significant moment in the UAE's agricultural journey. A tribute to our ancestors' wisdom and our rich Emirati heritage, it will serve as a guiding light for our future generations to learn about the history of agriculture and take pride in what we have achieved. Going forward, we remain committed to steadily building up our local food production, acknowledging agriculture's central role in realising our food security ambitions.”

A living testament to agricultural heritage:

The museum stands as a comprehensive showcase that bridges the gap between traditional farming wisdom and futuristic agricultural innovations. This museum offers visitors an immersive journey through the UAE's agricultural evolution, from time-tested methods to revolutionary technologies. It offers visitors inspiration for how nations can transform challenges into opportunities through innovation, sustainability, and respect for cultural heritage.

Visitors are taken on a journey from the past to the future, starting with traditional tools such as the Hoe (used for digging soil and ploughing), alongside the Meyaz (for cutting palm trees), the Al-Shakna (for trimming dead fronds from palm trees), and the Al Malkada (used to strike the Al-Shakna to help cut those fronds), showcasing the ingenious tool systems developed by ancient communities.

Perhaps most impressive is the replica of the al falaj irrigation system – an engineering marvel that used underground tunnels to transport water across vast distances from hidden sources to community basins. These hand-dug channels sustained entire communities across the desert landscape, representing one of humanity's earliest examples of sustainable water management.

The museum's live pottery demonstrations offer a captivating glimpse into a timeless tradition. In oasis regions like Al Ain and Liwa, local artisans crafted vessels from indigenous clay to store and preserve water, seeds, and crops. Often created during the agricultural off-season, pottery making became a communal activity, with designs reflecting specific tribal affiliations and transmitting practical and cultural knowledge across generations.

Technology meets tradition:

Today's irrigation landscape tells a different story. The museum showcases how advanced drip irrigation and subsurface systems have revolutionised water efficiency, while smart sensors and recycled water technologies maximise agricultural output with minimal resources.

The future section captivates visitors with drone irrigation technology. Thermal imaging drones can detect plant stress through heat patterns invisible to the human eye, enabling farmers to respond rapidly to dehydration, disease, or equipment failures before crops suffer damage. These sophisticated systems capture infrared images and generate detailed heat maps for analysis on mobile and desktop platforms.

The UAE's rich natural flora takes centre stage through exhibits featuring indigenous plants that formed the agricultural backbone for generations. The Sidr tree supports small-scale beekeeping and permaculture farms while contributing to agro-ecotourism and heritage food markets. Permaculture farms are based on the concept of utilising land, resources, people and the environment in a manner that doesn't produce any waste – and encourages the use of closed loop systems seen in nature[1]. The resilient Ghaf tree serves multiple purposes – from livestock fodder to soil stabilisation, traditional medicine, and timber for tools.

The Acacia farnesiana functions as an ornamental plant, traditional perfume source, livestock fodder, and soil improver through nitrogen fixation. Similarly, the Acacia tortilis demonstrates how native species contribute to sustainable farming practices.

The future is now:

Modern farming techniques take prominence through displays of hydroponics and vertical farming systems. The museum's forward-looking exhibits feature robotics and artificial intelligence applications, autonomous farming machinery, and regenerative agriculture practices. A highlight is the innovative seed planting robot, representing the automation revolution transforming agriculture.

The National Agricultural Museum stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to honouring its heritage while embracing technological innovation. By showcasing this remarkable journey from ancient Al falaj systems to AI-powered farming, the museum demonstrates how traditional wisdom and modern technology can work together to ensure food security and economic sustainability.