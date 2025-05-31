Electronics Manufacturing Cluster In YEIDA Region Secures Rs 4,000 Cr Investment

MENAFN - KNN India)The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued letters of intent to three companies for establishing manufacturing facilities in proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The combined investment from these ventures is estimated at approximately Rs 4,000 crore, marking a significant development in the region's industrial expansion.

Two of the approved companies will receive land allocations within the proposed Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 in Sector 10, which encompasses 206 acres.

Ascent-K Circuit has been designated 16 acres for the production of advanced printed circuit boards, including high-density interconnect, flexible, multilayer variants, and semiconductor substrates.

Aurionpro ToshiAutomatic Systems, which focuses on industrial automation and smart transit solutions, will receive a five-acre allocation as part of a Special Purpose Vehicle under the central government's EMC 2.0 initiative.

Both manufacturing units will operate within the cluster that has received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Havells India Ltd serves as the anchor investor, having already secured a 50-acre allotment within the project. The EMC 2.0 initiative received preliminary approval from the ministry in April of this year.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, which includes Ascent as a subsidiary, will be allocated an additional 100 acres in Sector 8 for manufacturing copper-clad laminates, printed circuit board assemblies, consumer electronics, and home appliances.

The combined investment from Amber and Ascent across both projects totals the Rs 4,000 crore figure. Ascent is also planning to establish a joint venture with Korean firms for its printed circuit board manufacturing operations.

YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Arun Vir Singh confirmed that the land allocations remain contingent upon approval from the Invest UP empowered committee and compliance with state policy requirements.

Singh noted that land acquisition processes are currently underway in Sector 8, with the letter of intent for the 100-acre plot remaining provisional pending necessary regulatory clearances.

These companies represent the latest additions to an expanding roster of firms investing in the YEIDA region surrounding the Noida International Airport.

At least eight companies have announced investment plans totaling nearly Rs 12,000 crore in the area, attracted by dedicated industrial parks and the state's foreign direct investment and Fortune 500 company investment policies.

Among companies that have previously secured land allocations is Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd, an Indo-Japanese joint venture establishing a precast concrete manufacturing facility on 20 acres in Sector 32.

This company holds the distinction of being the first to receive land allocation under Uttar Pradesh's new foreign direct investment policy announced in November 2023.

TI Medical Private Limited, a joint venture between Fortune India 500-listed Tube Investments of India from the Murugappa Group and Premji Invest, has obtained an 11-acre plot in the Medical Device Park located in Sector 28.

Minda Corporation Limited, partnering with Korea's Daesung and India's Loconav, has received 22 acres in Sector 24 for producing automotive ignition switches and steering locks.

Minda has also received approval for a separate project in Sector 10 to manufacture wire harnesses and other automotive components on 10 acres.

Vama Sundari Investments Pvt Ltd, affiliated with the HCL Group, is working with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn to develop a semiconductor manufacturing facility spanning 48 acres in Sector 28.

Escorts, through a joint venture with Japan's Kubota Corporation, plans to construct a large-scale tractor manufacturing plant on 200 acres in Sector 10.

Additional significant investments include Pine Valley Ventures Pvt Ltd, which intends to establish a readymade garments and accessories manufacturing unit on 20 acres in Sector 10.

Poly Medicure Ltd has submitted an application for 7 acres in Sector 28's Medical Device Park to develop a medical equipment manufacturing facility.

