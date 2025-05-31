General Strike Declared In The West Bank In Mourning Of Late Prisoner
A one-day general strike has been declared across the occupied West Bank cities, including Jerusalem, as well, in mourning of the late Palestinian freedom fighter, Nasser Abu Hmaid, who was declared dead this morning after battling cancer for several years.
The strike was called for by Fatah, who also called for marches protesting Israel's killing of Abu Hmaid.
The movement also called for a day of rage at contact points with the Israeli army.
Abu Hmeid, who entered into a coma two days ago and was yesterday transferred from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel, has died due to years of medical negligence.
Abu Hmaid, from Amari refugee camp in Ramallah and serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of last year.
Several attempts to get him released to get treatment outside the prison have failed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment