India Set To Bolster AI Capabilities With 46,000 Gpus By Mid-June

MENAFN - KNN India)India is poised to significantly enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with plans to have approximately 46,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) operational by June 10, 2025.

This development follows the third round of bidding under the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, as announced by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw .

The IndiaAI Mission aims to establish a robust AI ecosystem by providing high-performance computing resources to researchers, startups, and academic institutions.

The initiative includes a continuous empanelment process, allowing companies that match the lowest bid or per-hour GPU cost from the initial bidding round to supply these critical computing units .

In addition to GPU procurement, the government plans to deploy 18,000 AI servers in the near future, further strengthening the nation's AI capabilities.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign chipmakers and foster domestic innovation in high-performance computing .

The IndiaAI Mission also emphasizes the development of indigenous AI models tailored to the country's unique needs.

By investing in GPU infrastructure and supporting AI research, India aims to position itself as a global leader in AI-driven industries, contributing to advancements in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education .

This strategic investment in AI infrastructure underscores India's commitment to harnessing technology for economic growth and societal development.

As the nation accelerates its AI initiatives, the deployment of 46,000 GPUs marks a significant milestone in building a self-reliant and innovative digital economy.

