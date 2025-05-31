Finance Ministry To Issue EGP 728Bn In Treasury Auctions In June
This issuance is part of a broader government strategy to secure EGP 2.175 trillion in domestic debt during the final quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. The funds will be used to repay maturing debt and help finance the state's budget deficit.
According to the ministry's plan, the T-bill auctions will include four offerings each of 91-day, 182-day, 273-day, and 364-day maturities. These are expected to raise EGP 130bn, EGP 170bn, EGP 140bn, and EGP 170bn respectively.
On the bond side, the government will issue four 2-year bond auctions totaling EGP 22bn, along with four 3-year fixed-rate bond auctions worth EGP 54bn. Three auctions of 3-year floating-rate bonds are planned, expected to generate EGP 28bn. Additionally, the schedule includes two auctions of 5-year fixed-rate bonds valued at EGP 3bn, and four auctions of 5-year floating-rate bonds expected to raise EGP 11bn.
Egyptian banks remain the primary investors in these government securities, which are regularly issued to meet budgetary financing needs. The instruments are initially sold through 15 banks participating in the primary dealers system. These banks play a central role in the primary market and often resell a portion of the securities in the secondary market to a mix of local and international investors, both institutional and individual.
