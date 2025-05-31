403
Renault Kwid EV Spotted Testing In India, Launch Set For 2026
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in India, heavily camouflaged but revealing key features. Expected to launch in 2026, it's anticipated to offer a 26.8kWh battery with a 220km range and compete with the Tiago EV and MG Comet EV</p><img><p>India's EV market is booming with new launches. Renault is set to join the race with the Kwid EV, recently spotted testing.</p><p>This isn't the first time the Kwid EV has been seen testing. Last August, a car enthusiast spotted it without camouflage. This time, it's heavily camouflaged, revealing only the Y-shaped taillights and steel wheels.</p><img><p>Renault has confirmed three products for India: the third-gen Duster, a 7-seater SUV, and an A-segment EV, likely the Kwid EV. It's expected to offer a 26.8kWh battery and two motor options (44bhp, 64bhp), like the Dacia Spring, with a 220km range. It'll support 7kW AC and 30kW DC fast charging.</p><img><p>Inside, expect a 10-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital display, power windows, cruise control, and V2L capability. The launch is expected in 2026. Spy shots reveal larger taillights, a rear washer/wiper, steel wheels, and a shark fin antenna. The India-spec Kwid EV will get a 26.8 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 220 km on a single charge.</p><img><p>Several EVs under ₹10 lakh are available in India, including the Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. The Kwid EV is expected to undercut both. The Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh, while the Comet EV (without BaaS) starts at ₹7.36 lakh. The Kwid EV's price is expected to be even lower.</p>
