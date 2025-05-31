Renault Kwid EV Spotted Testing In India, Launch Set For 2026

The Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing in India, heavily camouflaged but revealing key features. Expected to launch in 2026, it's anticipated to offer a 26.8kWh battery with a 220km range and compete with the Tiago EV and MG Comet EV

India's EV market is booming with new launches. Renault is set to join the race with the Kwid EV, recently spotted testing.

This isn't the first time the Kwid EV has been seen testing. Last August, a car enthusiast spotted it without camouflage. This time, it's heavily camouflaged, revealing only the Y-shaped taillights and steel wheels.

Renault has confirmed three products for India: the third-gen Duster, a 7-seater SUV, and an A-segment EV, likely the Kwid EV. It's expected to offer a 26.8kWh battery and two motor options (44bhp, 64bhp), like the Dacia Spring, with a 220km range. It'll support 7kW AC and 30kW DC fast charging.

Inside, expect a 10-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital display, power windows, cruise control, and V2L capability. The launch is expected in 2026. Spy shots reveal larger taillights, a rear washer/wiper, steel wheels, and a shark fin antenna. The India-spec Kwid EV will get a 26.8 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 220 km on a single charge.

Several EVs under ₹10 lakh are available in India, including the Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. The Kwid EV is expected to undercut both. The Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh, while the Comet EV (without BaaS) starts at ₹7.36 lakh. The Kwid EV's price is expected to be even lower.