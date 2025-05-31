Teacher Suspended After Alleged Student Beating In Bajaur Incident Resolved Through Jirga

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) An incident of alleged corporal punishment by a government school teacher on a student has surfaced in the Katkot area of Mamund tehsil, Bajaur district. The education department took swift action by suspending the teacher involved.

According to details, Zubair, a teacher at Government Primary School Katkot No. 1 and a resident of Zagai Mamund, allegedly beat a student, causing injuries.

The incident came to light after the child's parents highlighted it through a social media post. Acting promptly, the District Education Officer issued a notification suspending the teacher.

In his statement, Zubair said,“These children are like our own, and such an incident will not happen again.”

The matter was later resolved locally through a jirga involving notable elders including Abdul Maroof, Naseerullah Hashmi, Talib Haji, Ihsanul Haq, and the principal of Government High School Laghari.

Both parties agreed to a mutual settlement, and the case was concluded at the local police station.

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred a day earlier in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district, where the principal of a private school allegedly assaulted a fifth-grade student during assembly. The child sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.

In response to rising concerns, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Regulatory Authority has issued a notification declaring corporal punishment in private schools a criminal offense. Violators could face up to six months in jail, a fine of Rs. 50,000, or both.