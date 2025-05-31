Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Teacher Suspended After Alleged Student Beating In Bajaur Incident Resolved Through Jirga

Teacher Suspended After Alleged Student Beating In Bajaur Incident Resolved Through Jirga


2025-05-31 08:04:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An incident of alleged corporal punishment by a government school teacher on a student has surfaced in the Katkot area of Mamund tehsil, Bajaur district. The education department took swift action by suspending the teacher involved.

According to details, Zubair, a teacher at Government Primary School Katkot No. 1 and a resident of Zagai Mamund, allegedly beat a student, causing injuries.

The incident came to light after the child's parents highlighted it through a social media post. Acting promptly, the District Education Officer issued a notification suspending the teacher.

In his statement, Zubair said,“These children are like our own, and such an incident will not happen again.”

The matter was later resolved locally through a jirga involving notable elders including Abdul Maroof, Naseerullah Hashmi, Talib Haji, Ihsanul Haq, and the principal of Government High School Laghari.

Both parties agreed to a mutual settlement, and the case was concluded at the local police station.

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred a day earlier in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district, where the principal of a private school allegedly assaulted a fifth-grade student during assembly. The child sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.

In response to rising concerns, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Regulatory Authority has issued a notification declaring corporal punishment in private schools a criminal offense. Violators could face up to six months in jail, a fine of Rs. 50,000, or both.

MENAFN31052025000189011041ID1109619157

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search