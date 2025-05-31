Teacher Suspended After Alleged Student Beating In Bajaur Incident Resolved Through Jirga
According to details, Zubair, a teacher at Government Primary School Katkot No. 1 and a resident of Zagai Mamund, allegedly beat a student, causing injuries.
The incident came to light after the child's parents highlighted it through a social media post. Acting promptly, the District Education Officer issued a notification suspending the teacher.
In his statement, Zubair said,“These children are like our own, and such an incident will not happen again.”
The matter was later resolved locally through a jirga involving notable elders including Abdul Maroof, Naseerullah Hashmi, Talib Haji, Ihsanul Haq, and the principal of Government High School Laghari.
Both parties agreed to a mutual settlement, and the case was concluded at the local police station.
It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred a day earlier in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district, where the principal of a private school allegedly assaulted a fifth-grade student during assembly. The child sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.
In response to rising concerns, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Regulatory Authority has issued a notification declaring corporal punishment in private schools a criminal offense. Violators could face up to six months in jail, a fine of Rs. 50,000, or both.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment