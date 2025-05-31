Breaking News: African Leadership Magazine Announces Winners For The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)
The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) ( ) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), following the conclusion of a rigorous, four-tier, points-based selection process. In keeping with our established tradition, this year's evaluation combined 65% of the final score from the global online poll with 35% from verified documentation, including evidence of institutional growth, innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact.
The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) is the continent's premier platform for recognising exceptional corporate practices, impact-driven leadership, and transformative contributions to Africa's evolving business and economic ecosystem. The ABLA selection process includes public nominations, editorial board screening, a global public vote, and a final evaluation based on verifiable metrics to ensure that each honoree reflects the highest standards of African excellence, innovation, and measurable impact.
In line with African Leadership Magazine's unwavering commitment to amplifying Africa's underreported success stories, often overlooked by mainstream global media, the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) celebrate policymakers, industry leaders, and resilient brands that are setting standards in corporate governance, innovation, and sustainable development.
Dr. Ken Giami, Founder&CEO of the African Leadership Organisation, said in an official statement:“On behalf of the Board, we warmly congratulate the winners of ABLA 2025 for their unwavering commitment, groundbreaking achievements, and visionary leadership. Their exemplary contributions are not only transforming Africa's business landscape but also inspiring a new era of sustainable growth and opportunity across the continent.”
The winners and runners-up will be formally presented with award trophies and other honours during the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) Ceremony-the major highlight of The Africa Summit London 2025-scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at The Landmark Hotel and the UK House of Lords. Additionally, all honourees will be featured in the highly anticipated ABLA 2025 Honourees Edition of African Leadership Magazine, a prized collector's item unveiled during the event and distributed globally.
Below is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the various categories of the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2025:
African Business Leader of the YearNtombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd, South Africa – Winner Mohamed Ould Bouamatou, Founder&Chairman, Bouamatou Société Anomyme (BSA), Mauritania – Co-Winner
African Female Business Leader of the YearEsther Muchemi, CEO, Samchi Group, Kenya – Winner Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania – Co-Winner
African Regulator of the YearBrima M. Baluwa Koroma, Director General, National Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone – Winner Leonilde dos Santos, President, Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority (ARME), Cape Verde – Co-Winner
Business-Friendly Governor of the YearPeter Ndubuisi Mbah, Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria – Winner Oscar Mabuyane, Premier, Eastern Cape, South Africa – Co-Winner
Africa CSR&Community Development Impact AwardStandard Chartered Bank, South Africa – Winner Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, Ghana – Co-Winner
African Finance Minister of the YearAhmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, Egypt – Winner Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance, Somalia – Winner Marial Dongrin Ater, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, South Sudan – Co-Winner
Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the YearAgency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX), Angola – Winner Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE), Morocco – Co-Winner
Central Bank Governor of the YearMohamed Lemine Dhehby, Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania – Winner Johnson Asiama, Governor, Bank of Ghana – Co-Winner Rama Krishna Sithanen, Governor, Bank of Mauritius – Co-Winner
Trade&Investment Minister of the YearJumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria – Winner Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia – Co-Winner
African CEO of the YearArmstrong Takang, CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Nigeria – Winner Jeremy Awori, Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Togo – Co-Winner
African Brand of the YearEthiopian Airlines – Winner Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt – Co-Winner
African Company of the YearBidco Africa, Kenya – Winner Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria – Co-Winner
Industry Personality of the YearAlly Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – Winner Jemal Ahmed Abdu, CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, Ethiopia – Co-Winner
Africa Business Integrity Leader AwardArab Contractors, Egypt – Winner Coris Bank International, Togo – Co-Winner
Young Business Leader of the YearMamotake Matekane, Chief Operations Officer, MGC Matekane Group, Lesotho – Winner Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Co-founder, United Africa Group, Namibia- Co-Winner
African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the YearMastercard Africa – Winner MTN Group, South Africa – Co-Winner
Lifetime Achievement AwardKwabena Kesse, CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana – Winner
Special Commendation Award for Regulatory ExcellenceDaniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director General, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya – Winner Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.
About African Leadership Magazine:
The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For the past 19 years, the organisation has been dedicated to promoting impactful leadership in Africa and showcasing African opportunities globally. Through its various initiatives, including quality Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting, the African Leadership Magazine plays a vital role in driving positive change and development across the continent.
Legal Disclaimer:
