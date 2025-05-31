Instead Of Steps Toward Peace, Russia Launches Massive Attacks On Ukraine UN Under-Secretary-General
“When I last briefed the Council on developments in the country exactly one month ago, there was cautious hope of progress on the diplomatic front to stop the fighting,” DiCarlo said.“Regrettably, instead of steps towards peace, we have witnessed a brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across the country.”
She noted that during the night of May 25–26, Ukraine suffered the largest drone strike since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with 355 drones launched.
According to official data, at least 13,279 civilians have been killed since the start of the invasion, including 707 children, and 32,449 civilians have been injured, including 2,068 children.
DiCarlo stressed that civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2025 are 59% higher compared to the same period in 2024.
She added that the UN Human Rights Office continues to document violations in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, and the Independent Commission of Inquiry is gathering evidence of systematic drone strikes on civilian targets.Read also: Moscow has still not shared ceasefire memorandum with Ukraine and its partners – Zelensky
As Ukrinform previously reported, the UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss the recent large-scale Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities.
