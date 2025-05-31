First Auction Ends With Trans-Balkan Route Capacities Unbooked GTSOU
“During the first auction, which took place on May 29, 2025, the offered capacity of the new monthly product was not booked. Considering the limited time between product approval and the start of the auction, gas transmission system operators expected that a significant amount of the offered capacity might remain unbooked,” the report states.
The next auction for booking the Trans-Balkan route capacities will take place on June 23, 2025, in accordance with the procedure approved by the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC).
A reminder that the gas transmission system operators of Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine jointly offer a route monthly product for bundled firm capacity for the period from June 2025 until October 2025 that will facilitate the transportation of gas from Greece to Ukraine. The first auction listed the capacity of 31,356,129 kWh/day.
Photo: tsoua
