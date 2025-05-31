Over 200 Finnish Enterprises Planning To Enter Ukrainian Market Within Two Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At a meeting between Ukrainian Economy First Deputy Minister Oleksii Sobolev and the top managers of leading Finnish companies, the parties discussed opportunities for business expansion and involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Nokia, which has been operating in Ukraine for 30 years. The company is planning to create a defense innovation center in cooperation with local businesses, as well as expand projects on digitalization and the deployment of 5G networks.

KONE, a company specializing in urban infrastructure and operating in Ukraine since 1991, sees potential in the reconstruction of critical infrastructure and the housing sector.

Wärtsilä offers assistance in energy efficiency and decarbonization initiatives, while Sweco, one of the largest European engineering companies operating in Ukraine since 1990 in the field of green transition, offers consultations on environmental infrastructure planning in accordance with EU standards.

Hesburger, a company that invested EUR 6 million in a Boryspil-based plant, considers opening 10 new restaurants in western Ukraine and is interested in exporting livestock products to EU countries.

“Today, Ukraine's integration into the European Union is a matter of national security. So, the more European businesses operate in Ukraine now, the better for all of us. We are open to dialogue and ready to provide the necessary assistance to investors. The government has a number of effective instruments to support investments, and we are also closely cooperating with the European Commission on the introduction of new mechanisms that the market needs,” Sobolev noted.

According to the ministry, Finland is implementing the National Plan for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, aimed at financing and consulting support for Finnish companies through market research, search for partners and investment. Therefore, the meeting was attended by the representatives of the East Office of Finnish Industries, a community of Finnish business leaders, and the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the largest employers' association in the country.

The Ukrainian side invited Finnish associations to join initiatives to inform businesses about investment opportunities in Ukraine through workshops and business matching.

The representatives of the Confederation announced the creation of a business development federation with representative offices in Kyiv and Helsinki. In the next two years, it is expected to help more than 200 small and medium-sized Finnish enterprises that will invest in the economy and offer new business solutions enter the Ukrainian market.

A reminder that, on May 28, 2025, Ukraine and Finland signed several bilateral agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in the areas of energy, education, and security.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Finland had provided more than EUR 2.7 billion in military assistance, about EUR 90 million in financial support, and about EUR 816 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.