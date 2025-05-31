Prince Harry's Travel To China Raises Eyebrows, Contradicts His Climate Change Mission
Travalyst, Prince Harry's group, is promoting a carbon calculator made with help from big travel and tech companies. This tool has been criticised before for showing lower emissions from flights.Also Read | Harry-Meghan offer support to Brooklyn as David Beckham clashes with son
Travalyst says people should pick closer travel spots to reduce carbon impact. They aim to give clear info about flight emissions.
The UK government says one return business class flight on this route causes 4,575 kg CO2, which is likely to melt 13.5 square metres of Arctic summer sea ice. but, Travalyst's tool shows only 2,600kg, The Times reported.
This raised questions about the message he shared at the event. According to his speech, climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a business concern.Also Read | Prince Harry's interview: Royal family experts question Duke's mental health
Prince Harry's group, Travalyst, promotes eco-friendly travel. He has travelled abroad only three times for its work in six years, doing most meetings online, A spokesperson told The Times.
Started in 2019 with partners like Google and Booking, Travalyst employs 20 people. It advises people to travel locally and take trains when possible. If flying, it urges people to choose flights with lower carbon emissions.Reducing impact on environment
In its five-year milestone report, Travalyst highlights these steps as key ways travellers can reduce their impact on the environment .
“When considering how to get there, think about low-carbon transport options such as rail. And, if flying is your only option, look for carbon emissions information when booking flights and prioritise those that have lower-than-average emissions,” says the report.Also Read | Prince Harry knocks on random houses after raising alarm about lack of security
Travalyst promotes a flight carbon calculator called the Travel Impact Model (TIM), developed by Google. It helps travellers see the climate impact of their flights.
Nevertheless, experts say it may show lower emissions than the real impact. Greenpeace criticised it in 2022 for“airbrushing” effects like heat-trapping condensation trails.
Some experts feel the model makes airlines look better than they are. Travalyst claims the model now includes more greenhouse gases and better estimates for planes carrying cargo and people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment